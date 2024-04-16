LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield Art Guild (LAG) is presenting a “Light in Watercolor Demonstration” by Katharine Krieg on Thursday, April 18 at 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. via Zoom.

This demonstration is open to all members via invitation; prospective members are encouraged to join the Guild at www.lynnfieldarts.org to take advantage of this demonstration and upcoming special artistic opportunities, including free attendance at all live and virtual demonstrations and the ability to display art, network with other artists and show pieces in the LAG’s exhibits.

Krieg is a contemporary artist who creates works of marine and rural landscape as well as narrative still life. Krieg’s works primarily use oil paint, but she is also accomplished in the mediums of watercolor and charcoal.

“Inspired by her surroundings, she feels her paintings are her answers to what she observes,” said LAG member Pam Krinsky. “A quiet sense of introspection and the passing of time are themes that recur in her works. Katharine is honored to have been accepted into national as well as regional open juried shows and invitational shows. Her work can be found in collections throughout the United States. She teaches both private lessons and workshops in the studio and plein air. She maintains a home studio in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania as well as a summer studio on Monhegan Island, Maine.

“Check out her remarkable artwork at www.katharinekrieg.com,” said Krinsky.

Lynnfield Art Guild’s third annual Spring Festival and Art Show and Sale will be taking place on Saturday, May 4.

“In addition to our Fine Art show and Sale inside the Lynnfield Meeting House, there will be vendors galore and great entertainment on the Common,” said Krinsky. “Get ready to cheer along with the fabulous POMtastics, and dance to the rhythms of The Swamptones. The deadline to submit artist registration forms is April 20.”

Membership in the Lynnfield Art Guild is open to artisans, photographers and artists of all levels, with student, supporting and family memberships available.

“For further information, please visit our website at www.lynnfieldarts.org and check out our Lynnfield Arts Facebook (Lynnfield Arts) and Instagram (@lynnfieldartguild) pages,” said Krinsky.