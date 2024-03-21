THE AWARD winners for the 2023-24 Wakefield High boys’ hockey team pictured at their end of the season banquet at Prince Pizza. From left to right is Brian Purcell (Coach Robert Miksen Award), Frank Leone (All-Star, Mark A. Delory Award), Liam McNeill (Joseph “Red” Czarnota Award), Joe Covelluzzi (All-Star, Matthew J. Sardella Award) and George Palmer (Richard S. Muise Jr. Award). (Courtesy Photo)
CAPTAINS for the 2024-25 boys’ hockey season were announced at the banquet. Pictured from left to right are new captains Cam DePrizio, Andrew Nemec and Trevor Veilleux alongside outgoing captains Liam McNeill, Frank Leone and Brian Purcell. (Courtesy Photo)