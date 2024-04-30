Avid sports enthusiast

CAMBRIDGE — Nancy Doreen Aucella passed away on April 25 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers at the age of 69. Born in Boston on February 26, 1955, she was the beloved daughter of the late Aldred and Myrtle (Rossborough) Aucella.

Nancy grew up in Wakefield and graduated from Wakefield High School. She made Cambridge her home for her entire adult life. Nancy had a special place in her heart for her two dogs, Paws and Rossborough, whom she lovingly cared for as a devoted ‘dog mom.’

An avid sports enthusiast, Nancy thoroughly enjoyed cheering on all the New England sports teams. She took pleasure in attending regattas and was a familiar face among the spectators at the Boston Marathon. Known for her compassion and kindness towards others, Nancy always lent a helping hand to those in need.

She is survived by her sister Kathleen Pickett of Lynnfield; her brother Gary Aucella of Greenland, NH; her nieces Emily Aucella and Ashleigh Palmisano; and her nephews Christian and Casey Pickett and Joseph Adams; as well as several cousins.

A funeral Mass honoring Nancy’s life will take place at St. Maria Goretti Church in Lynnfield on Saturday, May 4 at 11 a.m. Prior to the Mass, relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects during visiting hours at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment, Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. For guestbook and directions, visit mcdonaldfs.com.