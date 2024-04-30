Family was the center of her life

WAKEFIELD — Alice Louise (Fraughton) Logan, a lifelong Wakefield Resident, passed away peacefully at Bear Hill Nursing Center in Stoneham with her loving family by her side. Alice was born January 12, 1919 in Wakefield and was the daughter of John and Alice Fraughton. She is survived by her son James and his wife Gail of Windham, NH; granddaughters Marissa Volpe and her husband Devin of Concord, NH; Margo Houde and her husband TJ of Manchester, NH; and great-grandchildren Arya Houde and Jaxon Houde.

The center of Alice’s life was her family. She loved us deeply and we returned that love. She was blessed with two adoring granddaughters Marissa and Margo and loved them unconditionally. She was also blessed with two great grandchildren Arya and Jaxon and she cherished the time she was able to spend loving them and watching them grow.

Alice made a positive impact on all who knew her and had many lifelong friends and neighbors that became part of her extended family. She loved you all and was grateful for the love and support you returned to her.

Alice was passionate in her love of her family, her faith, her town and her country and demonstrated that love through her service to all. Her life of service began as a crane operator at the Watertown arsenal during World War II loading supplies for the troops. Alice continued serving as a lifelong member of the St. Joseph Parish. She volunteered at Bear Hill, Kernwood and Oosterman nursing facilities where, tambourine in hand, she brightened the lives of the residents. She served as a lector at St. Joseph Church and as Eucharistic minister bringing communion to the sick and infirmed of the parish.

Alice was a proud graduate of St. Joseph School class of 1933 and graduated from Wakefield High School in 1937. Her early years were spent working at AAA Laundry on Albion St. and she went on to a long career with the State of Massachusetts. She retired from the State in 1984 to take on her favorite job as Nana, AKA Nana Claus and The Nana Bunny to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday, May 2 from 4 to 6 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Joseph School, 15 Gould St., Wakefield, MA 01880. For guestbook and directions, visit mcdonaldfs.com.