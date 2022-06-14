A huge believer in signs and a self-proclaimed mama’s boy

WAKEFIELD — Albert John Generazzo Jr., a longtime resident of Wakefield, died peacefully at home Friday, June 10, 2022, at age 68. Also known as Mr. G, Big Al G, Uncle Al and Dad, Al will be loved and missed by all. Graduating from Boston State College in 1977, Al worked as a Physical Education Teacher at Chelsea Public Schools and a Varsity Coach at Northeast Vocational High School. Even after retiring, he never quit, continuing on as an After School Instructor in the REACH Program.

A huge believer in signs, Al’s already been sending signs of his presence, mostly in the form of owls, which he has collected for years. Al once dreamt an owl visited him in his bedroom, turned its head to look him straight in the eyes. It was so realistic he took it as a sign from his father. Al then proceeded to purchase every owl he could get his hands on. If you’ve ever expressed an interest to Al, you’ll know exactly the kinds of quirky things he would find for you at the flea market.

A self-proclaimed mama’s boy of the late Alice (Homer) and son of Albert Sr., his true champion and hero, Al will proudly rest alongside his parents wearing a “THIS GUY LOVES HIS MOM!” (with a graphic of two thumbs pointing towards himself) t-shirt underneath his suit. Dressing up was never his thing, so please feel free to humor him and wear your most ridiculous outfits. Bonus points if it’s something that came from Al!

Al left behind more than just a storage locker stuffed to the brim with balls, toys, games and sports memorabilia. His memories will forever remain within his daughter Shannon Generazzo, Fiancée Allene Crusco; siblings Kathleen Martino and husband Richard, MaryAnn Walsh and husband Arthur, Michelle Generazzo, and Michael Generazzo and wife Jamie; as well as nieces and nephews (along with their children) Michael Martino and wife Tracy, Jaime Russell and husband Benjamin, Courtney Kovach and husband Jon, Aimee Tucker and husband John, Mark Martino and wife Lindsay Zirpolo, Tara Cronin and husband Jim, Emily, Mia, Ava, Noah, and Vaeda Generazzo. His countless friends, relatives, colleagues and students will remember his legacy forever.

Visitation for family and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday, June 15 from 4 – 7 p.m. His funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Thursday, June 16 at 10 a.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Scholarship Foundation of Wakefield, c/o the Albert J. Generazzo Sr. Fund, P.O. Box 321, Wakefield, MA 01880.