SAUGUS — Mrs. Anne (Nikitin) Petkewich, age 101, died on Wednesday, August 10, at the Sawtelle Hospice House in Reading. She was the wife of the late Dominick Petkewich.

Born and raised in Wakefield, Mrs. Petkewich was the daughter of the late Harry and Takla (Savinsky) Nikitin. She enjoyed crocheting, traveling, reading and gardening.

Mrs. Petkewich was the mother of Susan Donovan and her husband Jay of Wilmington, James Petkewich and his wife Audrey of Saugus, Karen Coughlin of Middleton, Paul Petkewich and his wife Lynn of Saugus. Sister of Harry Nikitin of Boxford and the late Alexander Nikitin, Walter Nikitin and Eleanor Govostes. Grandmother of seven grandchildren and the late Justin and nine great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to My Brother’s Table at mybrotherstable.org.

SERVICE INFORMATION

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., Saugus, on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Interment at Riverside Cemetery in Saugus. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.