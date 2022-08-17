Pediatric medical assistant was ‘Mother of the Year’ in 1967

PEABODY – Mrs. June Veronica (Marquis) Benoit, 94, of Peabody, longtime resident of Wakefield, devoted wife of the late Laurent J. Benoit, Sr., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Brooksby Village with her loving family by her side.

Raised and educated in Danvers, June was the daughter of the late Raymond and Veronica (Halupowski) Marquis. She attended the former Holten High School, graduating in 1946 and continued her education in Nursing.

June devoted her career to being a pediatric medical assistant working for Dr. Rosenthal’s practice in Wakefield for over 20 years. June thrived when being with children and was naturally drawn to them throughout her life. She enjoyed each day at her job and considered her care for children to be a passion.

A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, June treasured her family and was the ultimate mom to all. Wakefield’s Daily Item can confirm, as she was their 1967 “Mother of the Year”; but it was in the hearts of those she touched that could speak to her greatness.

She was selfless, making many sacrifices throughout her life to afford her children with enriching experiences and education. June was a fantastic cook, specializing in nutritious and comforting foods. She enjoyed traveling, camping in the family trailer, driving, flying and cruising, taking in many places throughout the world. Her sense of humor was remarkable and up until her illness, she would surprise her family with a great story or hilarious joke, sometimes catching them off guard, but always making them smile. She will be deeply missed.

June is survived by her daughters, Michele Procopio and her husband William of Derry, NH and Lisa Erban of Wakefield; her sons, Laurent J. Benoit, Jr. and his wife Mary of Wellesley and Christopher Benoit and his partner Suzanne Sabbag of Wakefield; her grandchildren, Laura, John, Stephen, Julie, Ashley and Jackie and great-grandchildren, Henry, Eloise and Natalie; her sister, Sybil Riemensnider of Scarborough, ME and her brother Raymond Marquis and his wife, Annette of Raynham and several nieces and nephews. She was the mother-in-law of the late Dr. John “Jack” Erban.

At the request of the family, June’s services are private. Assisting the family with the arrangements is O’Donnell Cremations – Funerals – Celebrations, 167 Maple St., (Rte. 62) Danvers.

In lieu of flowers, donations in June’s memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 465 Waverley Oaks Rd Ste 202, Waltham, MA 02452 or to the Silent Spring Institute, 320 Nevada Street, Suite 302, Newton, MA 02460.

To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneralservice.com.