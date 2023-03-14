A kind, thoughtful and hardworking man

OCALA, Florida — Bryan Andrew Miller, 34, passed away unexpectedly on February 27, 2023, at the West Marion Hospital in Ocala, Fla. Bryan was born in Melrose, on May 29, 1988, and was the beloved son of William Miller of Wakefield, and Ellen (Soulios) Barton of Billerica.

Bryan was a kind, thoughtful and hardworking man. He was raised and resided in Wakefield for most of his life and was a graduate of the Wakefield Memorial High School class of 2006. He was employed by 128 Volvo for over 10 years and by Avon Supply for seven years. Bryan enjoyed music and vintage video games, and in his spare time he loved to skateboard with his many friends.

Bryan is survived by his wife, Amy (Pinkham) Miller, whom he married in October 2019. Together, they moved to Brooksville, Fla. in 2020, where Bryan proudly worked as a groundskeeper, landscaping for the Timber Pines Community in Spring Hill, Fla.

Bryan will be sadly missed by his father William Miller and his partner Sheilah Warner, and his mother Ellen (Soulios) Barton and her husband Justin Barton. Bryan leaves behind his beloved brother, Stephen and sister-in-law Lynn (Bruneault) Miller of Bellingham, MA, as well as his beautiful nieces, Sophie and Ruby. He will be greatly missed by his Gigi, uncles, aunts, and many cousins.

Bryan was predeceased by his grandparents, John and Elizabeth Miller, Christos Soulios, and Elaine Vinci.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Bryan will be laid to rest at the Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield.