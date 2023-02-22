Loved to travel, visited 54 countries

NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. — Diane B. (Bradford) Simensen, 82, North Woodstock, N.H., died after a period of failing health at the Grafton County Nursing Home in North Haverhill, N.H., on Sunday, February 12, 2023. She was born in Winchester on November 13, 1940 to William and Muriel (Cox) Bradford.

Diane attended public schools and graduated from Wakefield High School with the Class of 1958. She attended the Vesper George School of Art in Boston for a year and Ritners School of Floral Design for a year as well. She married her high school sweetheart, Alfred Simensen, in a double ring ceremony at the First Parish Congregational Church in Wakefield on October 1, 1960. She stayed at home and raised the couple’s two children. Al’s work brought him to Singapore in the late 80’s and Diane followed. She had the unique opportunity to work as a chaperone for Miss USA and Miss Puerto Rico in the Miss Universe Pageant.

She joined the workforce as a teacher’s aide and crossing guard with the Amherst School system when the kids were older, retiring in 2003. She moved to the couple’s home in North Woodstock to be closer to the ski mountains she enjoyed.

Diane became a weight watchers success story and spent the next 17 years working for the organization help many others achieve their goals. Diane loved traveling with her husband Al, visiting 54 countries; her last trip was to the Baltic Sea just before the pandemic.

Diane is predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Alfred Simesen, of North Woodstock; a son Erik J. Simensen of North Woodstock; a daughter, Kari Ann Roberts of Tucker, GA; three grandchildren, Spencer Roberts and his wife Mary, Grace Simensen, and Skyler Roberts; a great-granddaughter, Blakley; a sister Carol Bradford of Wiscasset, Maine; a niece; cousins and many close friends.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

