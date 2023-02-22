DEVON JELLISON got 7th in the 1000 meters at states and competed on two relay teams, the 4×400 which got 4th and the 4×800 team which qualified for states with a super max time. (Courtesy Photo)

BOSTON — The Wakefield High girls’ track and field team headed to the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston to compete against the best in the state on Sunday.

The 4×400 meter relay team of Ania Jacob, Caileigh Sweeney, Devon Jellison and Maeve Schermerhorn placed 4th in a time of 4:19.67.

Sweeney also placed 7th in the 600 meters with a personal best of 1:43.35.

Jellison placed 7th in the 1000 meters with a personal best of 3:10.52.

Maeve Schermerhorn ran the 600 meters in a time of 1:46.53.

Ania Jacob ran a time of 45.15 in the 300 meters.

Lily Duval ran a personal best in the mile to place 5th in a time of 5:25. Lexi Yianacopolus also ran the mile with a season best of 5:49. Grace Brackett finished in a time of 5:58.

Charlotte O’Neil ran the 2 mile in 12:18.

Lily Duval ran a time of 7.87 in the 55 meter dash.

Lauren Mangarelli threw the shot put making it to the finals with a best throw of 28’7”.

Gabby Minasian competed in the long jump with a best of 15’2.75”.

The 4×200 meter relay team of Minasian, Duval, Magnolia Preston, and Megan Clark ran a time of 1:59.90.

The girls’ 4×800 meter relay team qualified for this weekend’s All State Championship with a Super Max time of 9:51.37. The members of the team include Caileigh Sweeney, Devon Jellison, Lily Sallee, and Maeve Schermerhorn.