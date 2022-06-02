Four Wakefield High spring sports teams discovered their state tournament fates yesterday.

The Warrior girls’ and boys’ tennis teams, the baseball and softball teams all had their respective Division 2 brackets released by the MIAA.

The baseball team will kick things off on Saturday. One of the main complaints of the new statewide tournament format is travel distances. Wakefield teams this year have had first round trips to such places as Eastham, Springfield and Groton.

The local nine won’t be going that far exactly.

Wakefield (10-10) earned the No. 34 seed in the D2 tournament and will make the trek down to Morelli Field to play No. 31 Melrose (13-7) on Saturday at 6 p.m.

The teams split their two-game season series. Wakefield won at Walsh Field April 14, 9-8 on a walk-off. Melrose took the rematch 11-7 on May 10 at Morelli.

The winner will hit the road for a first round matchup against one of the best teams in the bracket: King Phillip (Wrentham). Those Warriors are seeded 2nd in D2.

On Monday, June 6 at 4 p.m., the No. 17 Wakefield softball team will be at Stoughton High to play the No. 16 Black Knights.

The Warriors missed having a home game by just one seed. They finished the season with a record of 14-6. Stoughton went 11-9.

Also on Monday, June 6 at 5:15 p.m., the No. 11 Wakefield High boys’ tennis team will host No. 22 Canton at the Dobbins Courts.

The Warriors went 12-4 this season and earned a Middlesex League Freedom Division title by going undefeated against Freedom teams. Canton finished the season at 6-10 in a tough Hockomock League.

The Wakefield High girls’ tennis team earned the No. 19 seed and will travel to North Dartmouth also on Monday, June 6 at 4 p.m. to match up against No. 14 Bishop Stang.

The Warriors finished at 8-8. They went 7-3 against Freedom Division opponents. The Spartans went 13-4 this season.

All eight spring teams made the state tournament this season.

The boys’ track and field team won the D3 state championship. The girls’ track team took 5th overall at states.

Both Wakefield lacrosse teams have also qualified for their D2 tournaments.

The girls’ lacrosse team finished their season at 11-7. They were ranked 29th in the latest power rankings.

The boys’ lacrosse team (14-3) concludes their regular season tonight, 7 p.m. in Marblehead. The Warriors have won six in a row and were ranked 14th in the latest rankings. Marblehead is ranked 13th.