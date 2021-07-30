Educator graduated from Wakefield High

CLEARWATER, FL — Edward (Ed/Rick/Pops) Frederick Schmidgall III, son of Ed and Irene, left us on Friday July 23, 2021, at the age of 73.

Rick was born in Brooklyn, New York on August 26, 1947. He moved to Wakefield, MA at the age of 12 and graduated from Wakefield High School. He then went on to Northeastern University where he was a member of the varsity crew team and ROTC. Rick graduated with a business degree and as an officer in the US Army and then went on to obtain a master’s degree in education from Suffolk University.

Rick spent his career teaching high school at several schools in Massachusetts before moving with his family to Clearwater in 1987 where he taught at St. Petersburg and Countryside High School until he retired in 2012.

Rick leaves behind his beloved wife Anne to whom he was married 46 years, sister Susan (husband Jim), brother Jack, son David (wife Katherine), granddaughters Eleni, Mia, Eva, & Charly, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. His sister Abby passed away from ALS in 2009.

Rick loved many things including traveling (he met Anne while at a youth hostel in Austria), camping, playing tennis, going to the beach, sailing, coaching, sports, and most of all his family.

No matter if it was going to David’s Georgia Tech football games, his granddaughter’s soccer games and dance recitals, trips back up to New England, summer vacations, nothing made Rick happier than spending time with family and seeing the ones he loved happy. Rick was a special person who touched the lives of everyone he met. He had an incredible sense of humor and could make anyone laugh or smile no matter the situation. He always treated everyone with respect and could show interest in the conversation no matter the topic. He had incredible patience and always put others before himself only concerned about the happiness and wellbeing of his family and friends.

We will forever miss Rick’s smile, laugh, and subtle jokes but most of all his heart and the joy be brought to people’s lives just hoping to make everyone’s day that much better. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Suncoast Hospice or the Salvation Army. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rick and Anne’s home.