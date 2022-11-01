A caring, considerate, thoughtful and funny, family oriented man

STONEHAM — Gordon E. Perks, age 63, of Stoneham, died October 26 at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. after a period of failing health.

Born in Melrose on September 7, 1959 he was the beloved son of the late Frank C.

and Margaret (Stoddart) Perks. He was the loving brother of Susan E. Demers and

her late husband Kevin of Derry, N.H. He was the adoring uncle of Amanda M. Demers of Derry, N.H. Gordon is also survived by a sister Nancy Perks; as well as many loving cousins and extended family throughout the country and Nova Scotia.

Gordon was a wonderful son, brother, uncle, and friend. After the early passing of his father, Gordon took on the role of “man of the house” at the young age of 12, becoming a protector of his mother and sister and later in life, his niece. This unique circumstance molded Gordon into a caring, considerate, thoughtful, funny, and quirky individual. Family meant everything to him, as was evident through his love of genealogy and ancestry. He also loved the time he was able to spend with his extended family in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Gordon was a graduate of Stoneham High School, Class of 1978. He worked as an insurance underwriter for John Hancock Life Insurance for more than 25 years and then went on to Delta Dental for many years. He had a love of poker and sports, especially football and hockey. He also loved traveling and sightseeing and was always the first one to jump at the opportunity to take sightseeing trips with his sister. He also cherished spending his time with his niece Amanda. Gordon also had a great interest in politics, he had a degree in Political Science and was heavily involved in the Town of Stoneham and it’s voting. He had a musical gift and was able to play many instruments which he self-taught himself how to play, including piano, saxophone, and clarinet.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Sunday, Nov. 6 from 1-4 p.m. His funeral service will be held in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday, November 7 at 10:30 a.m. Interment, Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or to the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, c/o The Hitchcock Foundation, One Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, NH 03766.