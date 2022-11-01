Longtime Wakefield resident was an avid bowler

WAKEFIELD — Virginia M. Chirichetti, age 89, of Wakefield died October 30, 2022 in Melrose.

She was born in Malden on March 20, 1933 and was the daughter of the late Augustus and Eva Snow. She was raised in Everett and was a graduate of Everett High School and later from the Whidden Hospital School of Nursing in Everett where she served for 40 years.

She had been a Wakefield resident since 1966 and participated in bowling and studied art at the First Parish Congregational Church.

Mrs. Chirichetti was the beloved wife of the late Arnold P. Chirichetti. She was the loving mother of Ava Chirichetti of Stoneham and Darren Chirichetti and his wife Margaret of Wakefield. She was also the loving grandmother of Kristen Sletterink and Jessica Chirichetti and great grandmother of Connor Sletterink. She was the sister of the late Jacob Snow.

Her funeral service will be held in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 9:30. Interment will be at Forest Glade Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130.