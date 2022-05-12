Worked for more than 40 years for the US Dept. of Agriculture

CHELSEA, Vt. — Howard Marcellus Allen was born December 14, 1930, in Chelsea, Vermont and died peacefully May 4, 2022, with family by his side.

He grew up on the family dairy farm in Chelsea, Vt., which is still an operating dairy farm today. His parents were Simon Allen and Alice Button Allen. He went to school in Chelsea, Vt. and graduated in 1947. He was a proud supporter of the Chelsea Red Devils.

He graduated from UVM undergraduate school and went from there to serve in the Army during the Korean War. After the Army he went back to UVM graduate school to get his masters.

On June 17, 1967, he married Geraldine Hoag and they lived in Wakefield for 55 years.

He worked for more than 40 years for the US Dept. of Agriculture traveling to many farms and creameries in New England. His love of “everything milk” didn’t stop there though, he spent 36 years at the Eastern States Exposition promoting and selling Vermont cheese in the Vermont Building.

Although he lived in Massachusetts, his love for Vermont never waned as he was a long-time member of the Chelsea Fish and Game Club, and a supporter of the First Branch Rescue.

He is survived by his wife Geraldine, his brother Laurence Allen, 10 nieces and nephews, and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.

He was very proud of his Vermont roots. Howard will be missed for his stories and his jokes.

His family invites you to his graveside service at the Chelsea, Vt. Highlands Cemetery on May 16, at 11 a.m.