Had a love for hockey and golf

YORK, Maine — Joseph P. Albert, of York, Maine, 82, formerly of Wakefield, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, July 22, 2022. Joe was the loving husband of Celia (McGaffigan), his wife of 59 years. He was a wonderful father to his daughter Patricia Albert, his son Joseph Albert Jr. and his wife Christine Albert, and his daughter Kathleen Cristiano and her husband Mark Cristiano. He was also Papa to his three grandchildren, Ryan Cristiano, Tyler Cristiano, and Alyssa Cristiano. He leaves behind his brother, Charles Albert of Rockland. He is survived by a great number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Clarence and Mary Albert, as well as his sister Maryalice Patterson.

Joe was born on March 14, 1940, in Malden. He grew up in Wakefield on Albion Street where he attended St. Joseph’s Elementary School. He attended St. Mary’s of Lynn before he transferred to Malden Catholic High School where he had a very successful hockey career as a forward and was chosen the MVP in his senior year. Joe was a varsity golf player and cross-country runner as well at Malden Catholic. After graduating from Malden Catholic, Joe attended Providence College where he was a member of both the hockey and golf teams. He was awarded a hockey scholarship. Joe was extremely proud of his time at Providence College where he made lifelong friends. He was a Providence Friar until the day he passed away.

Joe worked many years at Sentry Insurance and then went on to work for EDIC where he retired from the insurance business after many successful years as a salesman. Joe’s love of telling a good story and being able to talk to anyone served him well in this role.

Joe was an avid golfer and a lifelong member of Bear Hill Golf Club where he enjoyed many rounds of golf. He was proud of the fact he had a six handicap. He participated in many tournaments where there may have been some betting happening at each hole. Joe’s love of hockey led him to a career as a hockey referee starting in 1964 with ECAC and then as a Hockey East referee, from which he retired in 1990.

Joe will be missed by his family and many friends.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be at McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Avenue, Wakefield, on Wednesday, July 27 from 4 – 8 p.m. His funeral Mass will be at St. Joseph’s Church, 173 Albion St, Wakefield, on Thursday, July 28 at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to York Hospital Hospice at www.homehealthfoundation.org/york-hospital-hospice or The ALS Association at www.als.org.