Graduate of Wakefield High in 1959

ARLINGTON — Lois Ann (Sjostrom) Smith died on Sunday, October 9.

Born June 29, 1941, in Arlington, MA, she was the daughter of Loren B. and Bernice Whitehead Sjostrom.

She was a graduate of Wakefield Memorial High School in Massachusetts in 1959. She received her associate’s degree from Colby Jr. College-New London in 1961 and her AB degree from Boston University in 1963.

Growing up in Wakefield she was a member of the First Baptist Church and the International Organization of Rainbow for Girls. She was a Past Worthy Advisor of Wakefield Assembly and Master of Grand Cross of Color. She was also Past Mother Advisor of Laconia Assembly in the mid 1980’s.

She began her career as a laboratory technician at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NH in 1965. She was a stay-at-home mom when her children were small and continued her career at New England Clinical Labs of Tilton, NH in 1979. Her most recent job was with the drug testing lab for the Dept. of Corrections in the state of NH. She retired in May 2004.

She has been an active member of Laconia Gilford Lions Club since 1998. She is a Past President and Melvin Jones Member which is the highest honor a club can bestow on its members.

She was predeceased by her husband David, her parents, her sister Jean, and her grandson Justin O’Connor.

She is survived by her daughter Nancy and her husband Chris of Gilford, NH; her son David Jr and his wife Kimberly Smith of Auburn, NH; three grandchildren, Emily O’Connor and Madison and Alexander Smith; her sister Betty Sjostrom of Wakefield, MA; two nieces, Susan Beaulieu of Wakefield, MA and Cheryl Ryan and her husband Jack and their three children, John, Michael and Elizabeth of Woburn, MA.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service being held Monday, October 24, at 3 p.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway in Boscawen. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to https://csnh.com/