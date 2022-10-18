A loving, family oriented woman who was a true animal lover

WAKEFIELD — Susan A. Dingle passed much too soon. She passed peacefully with her loving family by her side on Saturday, October 15 Sue was born on July 17, 1952 in Everett to William and Shirley Durie.

Susan is survived by her soulmate of 35 years, Norman. Devoted mother and best friend to her adoring children, Erik (wife Martha) and Nikole (significant other Nick). Youngest sister to her best friend Pamela (husband Tom), Lesley (husband Paul) and Eric (wife Laurinda). Bonus mom to Patrick (wife Janelle), Margaret and Meloney. Susan loved being Grammy to Liliana, Kaiden, Kayleigh, Kelsey, Kamyrn, William and John David. Fun auntie to Tommy, Billy, Kerri, Meghan, Wendy, Paul III, Brian and Erica. Best fur mom ever to her baby, Jake, Sue was a true animal lover from the time she was a little girl taking in strays to rescuing and caring for three squirrels.

Sue graduated from North Reading High School, Class of 1970. She knew from an early age that caring for others was her calling, becoming an L.P.N. in 1975. Nursing was her true passion, and it was evident in every aspect of her life. Working in her brother’s restaurant, Dory’s Seafood in Wakefield for years, she met not only her husband, but her customers became her friends.

Naples, Florida and Nova Scotia were her favorite vacation spots, where she discovered her love for painting rocks and enjoyed many memorable times with her best friend and confidant, her sister Pam. Susan was most proud of her family.

Her life will forever be cherished by those who had the honor of knowing her. To know Sue was to love her. In Sue you had a friend for life.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday, October 19 from 4-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem where Sue rescued all of her beloved furry friends.