READING — Peter Stronach, of Reading, passed away at the Royal Meadowview Nursing Home in North Reading on November 5, 2022, at the age of 81.

Peter was born in Somerville, raised in Billerica and a graduate of Billerica High School, Class of 1959. He went on to earn a degree from Lowell Institute of Technology and worked as a Mechanical Engineer for AVCO. Peter was a Past Commander of the AMVETS, post #21 in Melrose and was of member of the drill team.

Peter was the beloved husband of Barbara A. (Comeau) Stronach. Loving father of the late Jeffrey Stronach. Caring brother of Joan Selmer of NH. Brother-in-law of Walter Comeau, Jr. and his wife Suzanne of Wakefield, Richard Comeau and his late wife Sharon, William Comeau and his wife Diane, all of Fla. and Edmund Comeau and his wife Doreen of Wakefield. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose on Monday, November 14, 2022, from 10:30 – 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Interment in Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

