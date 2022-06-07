Former gas superintendent of WMGLD

NAPLES, FL — Richard Thomas McGrail, “Big T,” of Naples, Florida, formerly of Wakefield, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 3, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

Tom was born in Wakefield on October 10, 1944 and was the son of the late Richard J. McGrail and the late Catherine (Jackson) McGrail.

Tom was a resident of Wakefield for 74 years and attended Wakefield Memorial High School with the Class of 1963. He began his 38-year career with Wakefield Municipal Gas and Light Department in the summer of 1963. He was named gas superintendent in 1978 until his retirement in 2002.

The Wakefield Board of Selectman designated the day of retirement, April 26, the Richard Thomas McGrail Day in the town of Wakefield.

Tom met his beloved wife, Sandra, and knew it was love at first sight. They were engaged five and half weeks later and their love would be the foundation of a 21-year marriage. Their life together was filled with love, laughter and family. They split their time between Wakefield and Naples. He loved a good round of golf at Bear Hill Golf Club or boat ride during sunset around Marblehead. His family was always a top priority, and his favorite moments were spent with them. His infectious laugh and sense of humor always brought happiness to those around him.

Tom is survived by his wife, Sandra, his loving daughter Kimberly and her husband David McKenna of Middleton, MA, and his devoted son Shawn and his wife Tandy McGrail of Naples, FL. Tom was happiest spending time with his grandchildren, Jake, Jared, and Logan McKenna and Jack and Kimberly McGrail. He is also survived by his sister Catherine and the late John Connolly of Newburyport, MA, his brother Stephen and Virginia McGrail of Gloucester, MA, his brother Dr. Kevin and Dr. Lisa McGrail of McLean, VA, his sister Christine and Larry Marshall of Farmington Hills, MI, and his brother Brian and Melissa McGrail of Wakefield.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held on Thursday, June 9 at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield, from 4-7 p.m. His funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 10 at St. Joseph’s Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 10 a.m. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery.