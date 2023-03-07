A kind and hard working man who was always there for family

PALM HARBOR, Florida — Ronald Ward Face, 64 years old, from Palm Harbor, Florida, formerly from Melrose, Passed peacefully in his home retired in Palm Harbor Florida with his mother and sister on February 2, 2023. His family will miss him deeply and his amazing love for his family will forever be within our hearts.

He was Born in Everett on November 27,1958. Beloved son of Ward Face III (deceased 2015) and Maureen (Walsh) Face residing in Palm Harbor, Fla.

Seven siblings honored to be part of his family: Steven Face of Ruskin, Florida and wife Kathie; Dennis Face of Wakefield and wife Jane; Daniel Face of North Reading; Anne Micciche of New Port Richey, Florida and husband John; John Face of Reading, wife Bonny (deceased); Donna Face of Palm Harbor, Florida; and Andrew Face of Sutton, New Hampshire and wife Katharine.

Eighteen cherished nieces and nephews well known as the favorite “Uncle Howie”: Jennifer, Julie, Gail, Nancy; Taryn and Devon; Daniel Jr., Lyndsay, Cody and Mckenzie; Kristin, Kevin, Kyle; Nicholas and Zachary; and Lauren, James and Allison.

Twenty-four great nieces and nephews and lovingly became ” Papa Choo Choo”: Many, many, cousins, friends and business associates; He will be missed by all.

Ron was raised in Tewksbury in early years, then grew up in Melrose and graduated Melrose High School Class of 1976; where he played baseball throughout his school years.

His love for baseball began in Little League with his Dad and brothers and continued throughout his life always as a player, then coaching and umpiring as well.

He was a very hard worker even as a young kid in many restaurants, sub shops and later catering prospects at Malden Moose Lodge where he continued to be an active member over 30 years but his lifetime career was Ward Face and Sons family business with his father and later became S&R FOODS (Smokey and Ron) with his nephew Kyle at his side every week. Their bonds through this business and working together sustained us all over 40 years of hard work and food provision throughout the Massachusetts area.

Ron enjoyed many aspects of life and living in Melrose; participated in Melrose Bowling League and Mt. Hood Golf Course, The Common, Conant Park (actually any baseball diamond in Melrose has his footwork in the dirt including Incarnation Church). He spent many summers in New Hampshire at his family cottage boating and fishing with siblings and friends and later enjoyed his own ocean boat in Winthrop with his Dad and family and Ron always drove a nice car!

Ron shared his life and love with so many and took care of everybody always. Anything you needed, he was always there for you, and he loved the kids so much! Enjoyed his nieces and nephews and many close friendships in his daily travels. Always doing something for someone and talking to everyone from customers at 4 a.m. deliveries, his family, children, checking in on his mom in Florida daily (his bff) and getting his a.m. ”Sweet Caroline tea” visit with nephew Nick who assisted with many aspects of the business as well, especially technical. He was often found sharing lots of love and treats for the kids, then onto banking, post office and finally heading home to schedule out the next round of calls and paperwork and orders for next delivery… seven days a week!

Ron Face never stopped living and loving for his family, never for himself!

God truly blessed us all with his kindness and dependability, a rock for our family always. He is one that truly earned his wings to be at Peace and Rest with the Lord.

His absence will be deeply felt by all of us daily and his memory will be cherished forever. Face Family…our circle has been broken but our hearts will remain surrounded by his love for us all.

We will honor Ronald Ward Face with a Celebration of Life on May 21, 2023 at the Malden Moose Lodge.

Donations accepted in his memory: Melrose Little League, Melrose High School Baseball or Daniel Dorazio Memorial Fund Malden Moose.