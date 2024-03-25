WAKEFIELD — Wakefield firefighters under the command of Captain Randy Hudson responded to a reported alarm sounding in 389 Lowell St., Dino’s Pizzeria, at approximately 7:17 p.m. on Sunday March 24.

They arrived several minutes later to find the alarm sounding inside a row of stores at the corner of Lowell and Vernon Streets with no visible smoke or fire. An odor of smoke was first detected followed by visible smoke coming from the North Shore Animal Academy, located inside the store immediately adjacent to Dino’s at 387 Lowell St.

Crews found an active fire inside the pet store and quickly deployed several hose lines to attack it. A second alarm was struck for additional personnel at 7:41 p.m., bringing engines from Melrose, Reading, and Stoneham as well as a North Reading ladder truck to the fire.

Smoke quickly spread in adjoining stores in the block, forcing patrons from several restaurants to evacuate the building.

A Woburn engine and a Lynnfield ladder were called to the scene for additional help as the roof was opened in several locations to check the concealed roof space for fire extension.

The fire did not extend into this space and was confined to the inside of the pet store and some concealed wall spaces. The fire was brought under control by 8:30 p.m.

Chief Sullivan reported that the entire block of stores suffered considerable smoke damage. Several offices located on the lower level directly under the pet store received water damage as well. The pet store was full of many exotic animals including snakes and iguanas that had to be removed. The owner of the store responded to the scene to assist with their removal and safekeeping. Sullivan reported that the alarm had sounded for an extended period before being reported, allowing the fire to grow considerably inside the store. A fire wall extending through the concealed roof space kept the fire from extending through that space. All mutual aid companies had cleared the scene by approximately 9:45 p.m.

The Board of Health was called to the scene to advise restaurant owners regarding their food inventories.

The Wakefield Municipal Gas and Light Department responded during the fire and shut off gas and electrical services to the building.

The Electrical Inspector also responded to assist in isolating damaged electrical equipment in an attempt to restore partial power to the business block. There were no injuries to building occupants or firefighters during the fire.

Troopers from the State Fire Marshal’s Office were contacted to assist local investigators with the fire investigation. Sullivan stated that the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, although the exact cause is still under investigation.

Sullivan credited Captain Hudson and the first arriving firefighters for quickly locating the fire and keeping it from extending past the pet store. He stated, “Their quick actions kept the fire from extending to the adjacent stores preventing a much more devastating fire from occurring.”

He added, “The mutual aid companies aided in completing extinguishment and relieving the first arriving firefighters, resulting in a safer and more efficient fireground operation.”