Girls’ and boys’ tennis teams start regular season Thursday

WAKEFIELD — The spring sports teams at Wakefield High are shifting from tryouts to scrimmages this week as they get ready to start their regular seasons next week.

The girls’ and boys’ tennis teams will be the first to start their campaigns as they open up the regular season on Thursday with matches against Arlington. The boys’ team will be playing at their home Dobbins Courts while the girls’ team will travel to Arlington. Both matches start at 4:15 p.m. The boys’ team finished 5-11 and made the D2 tourney where they fell to league foe Belmont in the first round. The girls’ team went 9-7, making it to the D2 tournament where they fell to Plymouth North in the first round.

The girls’ lacrosse team will scrimmage Beverly today, 4:15 p.m. at Landrigan Field. They have one more scrimmage scheduled, as they will host Saugus tomorrow at 4 p.m. The Warriors, who went 7-8 last year, start their regular season on April 2 in Arlington at 4:30 p.m.

The baseball team will travel to Ipswich tomorrow at 4 p.m. for their second scrimmage after meeting Saugus on Friday. Wakefield will have one more tune-up as they travel to Essex Tech on Thursday at 4 p.m. before starting their season on April 1 at their home Walsh Field at 4:15 p.m. The Warriors went 15-5, winning the Middlesex League Freedom Division title and making it to the Div. 2 tournament where they fell to St. Mary’s 3-2 in the first round.

The softball team will travel to Puopolo Park in the North End on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. for a scrimmage against Boston Latin. The Warriors will have their final tune-up on Saturday against Central Catholic at home at 10 a.m. before kicking off their season on April 1 in Arlington at 4:15 p.m. Wakefield went 11-9 last year, making it to the D2 tourney where they beat league foe Wilmington 12-11 in a first round thriller before falling to Westfield in the Sweet 16.

The boys’ volleyball team will kick off their second season on April 2, 5:15 p.m. against Belmont at the Charbonneau Field House. The Warriors went 2-14 in their inaugural season last year.

The boys’ lacrosse team will also start their regular season on April 2 against Arlington at Landrigan Field, 5 p.m. The Warriors went 6-12 in the regular season, beating Medford 13-2 in the prelims of the D2 tourney before falling to Nauset in the first round.

The girls’ and boys’ outdoor track teams will each start their seasons with meets against rival Melrose on April 5, 4 p.m. at Woburn High.