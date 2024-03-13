WAKEFIELD — The Middlesex League’s girls’ basketball coaches met recently to vote on All-Stars for the 2023-24 season. Wakefield had three players named to the All-Star team: Senior captain Emma Quinn, junior Brooklyn Calder and junior Shea Suntken.

Quinn, a two-time league All-Star, was also named the Middlesex League Freedom Division’s Most Valuable Player. Wakefield’s leading scorer averaged close to 16 points per game, including some big outings against Freedom Division rivals Melrose (32 pts), Burlington (23) and Watertown (19). She also led the Warriors in 3-pointers made, free throws attempted and free throw percentage.

“This season, she made the leap from shooter to scorer,” said head coach Jason Pavey. “Coming into the season, she was already considered one of the best shooters in the league. This year, she added more layers to her game that made her really hard to guard. She’s the best shooter we’ve had over the course of my time here. It was great to see her have such a successful senior campaign.

“On top of that, Emma is a winner. She is leaving Wakefield as a four-year varsity player who won close to 75 percent of her games (60-21).”

Calder, a versatile guard/forward, also earned her second All-Star nod. One of the best two-way players in the league, Calder averaged 10 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and nearly 3 steals per game.

“She really was a jack of all trades,” said Pavey. “In my opinion, she’s the best defensive player in our league. Every night, she covered and shut down the opposition’s best scorer.

“Offensively, she did whatever we needed. She can play the point, play off the ball, rebound, you name it. She also started and played in all 22 games. Just super versatile.”

Calder was Wakefield’s leading scorer in a huge road win over Watertown that sealed the Freedom Division title and led the team with 21 points in their state tournament victory over Longmeadow at home.

“Once we moved her off the ball as the season went on, we really got to see her put up some numbers offensively,” said Pavey.

Suntken earned her first All-Star award. One of the best defensive guards in the league, the junior also averaged 8 points and 5 rebounds, starting all 22 games and put up 17 points in Wakefield’s state tourney win over Longmeadow.

“As a junior, Shea really came into her own this year. She developed into a more complete, two-way player. She’s always defended at an All-Star level, but this season, her offensive game took a jump.

“Her ability to get down hill and attack in transition was a real weapon for us. Shea would often get a defensive rebound and be a one-person fast break.”

Wakefield and Watertown each had three All-Stars to lead the balloting in the Freedom Division.

The Warriors won their third consecutive Middlesex League Freedom Division championship this season. They finished the regular season at 15-5. Wakefield, ranked No. 11 in the Div. 2 state tournament, beat No. 22 Longmeadow 64-30 in a first round matchup at home before falling to No. 6 South High in Worcester in the Sweet 16. South will play No. 1 Medfield in the D2 state championship