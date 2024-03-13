WMHS graduate was active in her church

BILLERICA — Sheila J. (Curran) Vitali, age 59, beloved wife of Edward S. Vitali died Monday at the Sawtelle Hospice House in Reading with her family by her side after a long battle with lung cancer.

She was born in Melrose, May 25, 1964, a daughter of the late John A. and Mary Louise (Conley) (Cochran) Curran and lived in Wakefield before moving to Billerica in 1996.

Sheila graduated from Wakefield Memorial High School and went on to Northeastern University where she obtained her bachelor’s degree in Accounting. She then attended the Andover Newton Theological School attaining her master’s degree in Divinity.

She was an active member of the United Church of Christ in Burlington where she did her student ministry. She was also a member of the Crafting for a Cause group at the church and she volunteered for the Samaritan’s suicide prevention group.

Besides her husband Sheila is survived by one son, Jacob E. Vitali of Billerica; one sister, Jean Curran of Woburn; one brother, Timothy P. Curran and his wife Catherine of Wethersfield, CT, as well as her nieces and nephews, Patrick Curran, Marg Curran, Kelly Mandell and Andrea Cochran. She was the sister of the late Joseph A. Cochran III and John “Jack” Curran.

A funeral service will be held Saturday at the United Church of Christ Congregational, 6 Lexington St., Burlington, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lung Assn. at www.lung.org

Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica.