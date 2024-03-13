By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — Last night as dusk fell on Wakefield, a crowd gathered at the corner of Main and Albion streets to pay their respects and honor the memory of Lt. Robert T. Sullivan, who perished 50 years ago in a devastating fire that ravaged a block of stores that stood on the site of last night’s ceremony.

Wakefield Fire Chief Michael Sullivan, who was just 10 years old when he lost his father on that tragic night, stood by throughout last night’s observance, which was attended by town and state officials, firefighters from Wakefield and neighboring communities and many local residents.

Wakefield Firefighter Rusty Ricker served as master of ceremonies and introduced former Wakefield Fire Chief David Parr, who was a member of the department and one of the firefighters who responded on that fateful night.

After thanking Firefighter Rusty Ricker, Firefighter Jim DeMartino, President of the Firefighters Union, and Lieutenant Dan Hancock from the Firefighters Relief Association for sponsoring last night’s ceremony, Parr remembered the night half a century ago that took one of Wakefield’s heroes.

“Fifty years ago, last night and early this morning, Wakefield suffered a tremendous loss,” Parr said. “Fire Lieutenant Robert T. Sullivan died in the line of duty fighting a three-alarm fire that destroyed the building that stood here in the heart of Wakefield Square. This tragic fire and a terrible house fire that took the lives of three teenagers on Vernon Street just a few weeks later on March 30, devastated the Wakefield Fire Department and shocked the entire community.

“This was a very difficult period in Wakefield’s history,” Parr recalled, “where between 1971 and 1974 the town was hit with a rash of serious fires including the Atwell Building High School fire in December of 1971, the Robie Industrial Park fire in February of 1972, the Diskay Department Store fire in March of 1972, and the popular Hazelwood Cottage Restaurant fire in April of 1972. These were serious and very dangerous fires that caused millions of dollars in damage and changed Wakefield’s landscape forever.

“The fire that took the life of Lieutenant Sullivan was in an old one-story block of stores, housing the Ames Drug Store on the corner, Florence’s Fashion store in the middle, and Ray Parkers men’s store on the end abutting the Cravings/Colonial Spa building. These stores were well-established, long-time Wakefield businesses back in the days when our downtown was the center of commerce, where folks shopped, banked, and ate, before we had malls, big box stores, and Amazon.

“The fire was first discovered by a passerby who noticed smoke coming from the stores and pulled fire box 35 at 10:55 p.m.,” Parr recalled.

“Firefighters under the command of Captain John Riley were on scene within a minute and found a serious fire brewing in the basement of the middle store, Florence’s Fashions. A second and third alarm were quickly sounded by Captain Riley and Fire Chief Walter Maloney, bringing mutual aid in from all our neighboring communities.

“Lieutenant Sullivan was part of the first crews to attempt an interior fire attack, but conditions rapidly deteriorated with extremely heavy smoke and fire conditions spreading throughout the block. Chief Maloney and Captain Bob Abraham ordered all firefighters out of the building.

“But Lieutenant Sullivan did not evacuate,” Parr recalled. “Firefighters attempted three times to re-enter the building in search of the Lieutenant to no avail. The fire was now spreading through the walls up into the attic space, conditions were now untenable, and the search had to be abandoned. With fire now pouring out through the roof, the Colonial Spa building, and the three-story building behind it on Albion Street were threatened. Chief Maloney called in water tower trucks from Malden and Medford to keep the fire from spreading throughout the square.

“The fire fight went on all night, and it wasn’t until early Tuesday morning that the fire was under control, and firefighters were able to enter the building and locate the Lieutenant. Lieutenant Sullivan was found in the basement where he apparently fell while trying to evacuate.

“I will always remember when we removed the Lieutenant in a stokes basket stretcher into the rear alley,” Parr said. “We all stopped, removed our helmets, had a brief service where we prayed for the Lieutenant and his family, and said our goodbyes.

“The firefighters from Wakefield and eight other departments prevented the fire from spreading. The Massachusetts State Fire Marshal investigated the fire and classified the cause as undetermined. Arson was not suspected. As you can see the fire building was replaced with a new two-story commercial building.

“Lieutenant Robert T. Sullivan, best known to us as Bobby, was appointed to the Wakefield Fire Department as a Call Firefighter in 1960 and as a Permanent Firefighter in 1961. He was promoted to Lieutenant in April of 1973 assigned to Greenwood’s Engine 2. At the time of the fire, he was 38 years old, and left his wife Janet, son Michael who was 10 years old, and son Daniel who was 8 years old.

“Bobby Sullivan came from a family of firefighters that have served the Town of Wakefield for over 100 years,” Parr noted. “Bobby’s father Thomas was a call firefighter. His Uncle Daniel was a Lieutenant who died in the line of duty in 1948. His brother John was a firefighter who died in the line of duty in 1968, and his brother Warren was a very respected firefighter who served the department for over 30 years and led the searches for his brother at this fire. Retired Captain Jack Lynch is a member of the Sullivan family, served over 30 years, and he too worked at this fire.

“The Sullivans have always had the reputation as being tough, aggressive, and dedicated firefighters, usually the first ones in and the last ones out of a burning building,” Parr said. “The tradition continues today as both of Bobby’s sons joined the department. Michael has served the town for nearly 40 years, working his way up through the ranks, and is now our Fire Chief. Danny served as a Firefighter for 32 years before retiring in 2022. Bobby would be very proud of his sons continuing the family tradition.

“In the long history of the Wakefield Fire Department, nine members have died in the line of duty protecting the citizens of Wakefield,” Parr observed. Three of the nine were from the Sullivan family. I would like to take this opportunity to invite you to join us at the Firefighters Monument at Lakeside Cemetery on the second Sunday in June where we have gathered every year since 1975 to remember and honor all the departed firefighters who have protected and served Wakefield.”

After Parr’s remarks, several local officials also spoke. Town Administrator Stephen P. Maio, Town Council Vice Chairman Michael McLane and State Rep. Kate Lipper-Garabedian all paid tribute to Lt. Sullivan and all those who serve or have served in the fire service.

Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Purcell and Firefighter Jim DeMartino then placed a memorial wreath on Fire Call Box 35, the same box that was used to call in the fire 50 years ago.

Rev. Glenn Mortimer of the Wakefield-Lynnfield United Methodist Church offered a prayer, followed by “Taps” played by Wakefield Memorial High School seniors Caroline Dill and Lilah Hatheway.

The ceremony closed on a poignant note, as Keegan Ricker of the Dover, New Hampshire Fire Department played “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes.