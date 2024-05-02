WAKEFIELD — Ralph Edwin Cook passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28, at the age of 87, in his residence in Wakefield. He was born on October 20, 1937, to the late William Henry and Vera (Currie) Cook.

Mr. Cook’s life journey began in Brookline, where he was raised and educated at Brookline High School. He ventured into various roles within the tech community before finding his place at MIT Lincoln Laboratory. His dedication and passion for his work assignments led him to a fulfilling career until his retirement in 1996. As a parting gift from MIT, Ralph chose to delve into a gambling course, sparking a retirement hobby in slots and Texas Hold’Em.

Throughout his life, Ralph cherished the travel opportunities his work provided, including memorable trips to New Mexico and the Marshall Islands. He took pride in his Republican beliefs and was known as a skilled handyman who could fix almost anything with his trusted tool, duct tape. He was also fondly known as “King Ralph.” In his retirement years, he had a pool installed in his yard where he delighted in hosting family barbeques and spending quality time by the pool with loved ones.

He was the beloved husband of the late Constance E. (Flanagan) Cook, with whom he shared more than 60 wonderful years of marriage. He was the loving father of Joyce E. Roach and her husband John; Judith A. McCormack; and Robert E. Cook and his wife Debbie. He was the brother of the late Mildred Sullivan; Elizabeth Cameron; Anne Zaharias; and William Cook, Jr. He was the cherished grandfather of Michael and Meghan McCormack; Kelsey and Hunter Cook; and Jake, Dakota and Dylan McCue. He is also survived by two great grandchildren Bentley and Asher McCormack.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday, May 7 from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. In honor of Ralph’s generosity and giving nature, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the charity of one’s choice as a tribute to his philanthropic spirit during this time of remembrance. For guestbook and directions, visit mcdonaldfs.com.