LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield Moms Group celebrated a decade of community service and camaraderie with a recent Casino Night fundraiser, which brought nearly 150 attendees together for an evening of fun and philanthropy at Toscana Forno in Peabody.

“The Lynnfield Moms Group extends its sincere appreciation to all who contributed to the success of the 2024 Casino Night fundraiser, including sponsors, donors, volunteers and attendees,” said LMG Co-Communications Director Crystal Lewandowski. “With the generous support of the community, the Lynnfield Moms Group raised nearly $18,000, which will help transform the Newhall Park Playground into a vibrant space for families and children in Lynnfield.”

In collaboration with the town of Lynnfield, the funds raised will be utilized to install new playground structures equipped with sun shades at Newhall Park, which serves as a hub for various community activities including Little League baseball games.

“We are thrilled to have reached such a significant milestone in our journey as a community organization,” said LMG President Sofya Cooper. “The success of our Casino Night fundraiser reflects the unwavering support and dedication of our members and supporters who share our vision of creating a safe and enjoyable environment for families in Lynnfield.”

Lewandowski thanked Toscana Forno for hosting the LMG’s 10-year anniversary fundraiser and “for your incredible staffing and service at the event.”

“Thank you to Total Entertainment for supplying our casino and entertainment needs,” said Lewandowski. “Thank you to the Nikki Martin Team, who sponsored DJ Tlocke, and to Trader Joe’s in Saugus for donating flowers for our event tables. Also, a huge thank you to our sponsors who helped to offset our costs.”

The Jackpot sponsors, who donated $1,000 or more, were Thompson Brown Renovations of Lynnfield and MarketStreet Lynnfield.

The High Roller sponsors, who donated $500 or more, were Sachetta, Top Tier Properties, Joe Lepore/Edward Jones, Swimm with Timm/Danvers Dolphins YMCA, Lynnfield Youth Soccer Club, Dermatology and Skin Health, Holy Cow Ice Cream, Total Wine, the Daniels family, the Marra family, the DiVirgilio family, Lifetime Fitness, Nursing Your Way to Wellness, Chef Capaldi and Cosmetics MD.

The Double Down sponsors, who donated $250 or more, were Power 10 Financial Planning, East Coast Dance, Realtor Ellen Crawford, Louise Touchette Realty Team, Wellness in Motion, PDA Dental and Soccer Shots.

The Card Shark Raffle Item sponsors, who donated to the event, were Arts Cool, Churn and Co. Ice Cream, Worcester Red Sox, Mass Audubon – Drumlin Farm, Oleamea, Yelena Bronshvayg Tailoring, Yeiou, Goats to Go, Northeast School of Ballet, Southwick Zoo, Golf Lounge 18, Children’s Piazza, FlipsR4kids, Savvy Little Rentals and Playhouse, Old Sturbridge Village, Xtreme Craze, Gray Oak Interior Design, Launch Methuen, Play Boston, The Salty Buddha, Walden Local Meat Delivery, SWEAT Cycling, The Villa Middleton, Elements Saugus, Amy Mitchell Photography, Orangetheory Saugus, Boda Borg, Mane and Mani, Kate Mason Wellness, Solstice Power Yoga, Purple, Vault Lynnfield, June and Honey Charcuterie, Duck Tours, Bilancia Fitness (formerly Studio Poise), Washington Beach Designs, Cervizzis, AT&T, Beantown Pest Control, Bromley Mountain, PuttShack, Kowloon, Kendra Scott, Lynnfield for Love, Cupcake City and Lynnfield Dental Care.

The remaining Card Shark sponsors were Goldfish Swim School, Santa’s Village, Wellness in Motion, Shubie’s, BLAM! Auto Detailing, Gregory’s, Discovery Museum, Friends of Lynnfield Library, Damask Cakes, J.P. Licks, Gymstreet USA, Wahlburgers, Summer Street School PTO, Remedy Exchange, Gourmet Gardens Danvers, Moms Night Out, Vault Lynnfield, BTone Fitness, Fitness Together Lynnfield, Aine’s Boutique, Ellevate Med Spa, Pure Barre Lynnfield, Danvers Indoor Sports, New England Patriots, Public Kitchen in Wakefield, Gingerbread Construction Co, D’Orsi’s, Lynnfield Little League, Lynnfield Golf Courses (King Rail, Reedy Meadow, Sagamore Spring Golf Club), Gourmet Gardens Danvers, Re-create studio, Fit4mom North Shore, Style Snoop, Beyond Dance, Storie Photo Co, Tides Nahant, Bradford Photography, Treehouse Brewery, Twisted Fate Brewery, Maine Basket, Kids Curtain Call, Louise Touchette Team, Jonah’s Twisters Balloon Artist and Puffy Clouds, King’s Bowling, The Seasons at Attitash, Lynnfield Police Department, Lynnfield Fire Department, Bespoke Soirees, Cool Cow Ice Cream, Total Wine and Tiffany White Photography.

“Lynnfield community and Casio Night attendees, thank you so much for attending and supporting our fundraising event,” said Lewandowski. “Thank you to the media for helping get the word out in the local newspapers, especially Dan Tomasello of the Lynnfield Villager.”

Current LMG Board members

Cooper said the Casino Night fundraiser “would not have been possible if we didn’t have a group of extremely dedicated moms that all helped organize, fundraise, and coordinate the event.”

“The LMG board members spent countless hours volunteering their time to make this a successful event,” said Cooper.

The LMG Board includes Cooper, Vice President Beth Dixon, Lewandowski, Stephanie Slate, Jenessa Sculla Dailey, Anna Thompson, Pauline de la Mar, Julie Hersey, Christine Carnes Marra, Doria Cole, Carey Thiels, Alena Jewett, Courtney Segee and Laura Umbro.

For more information about the Lynnfield Moms Group and upcoming initiatives, visit lynnfieldmoms.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram (@lynnfieldmoms).

CUTLINES

THE LYNNFIELD MOMS GROUP raised close to $18,000 during a recent “Casino Night” fundraiser. The funds will be used to make improvements to the Newhall Park Playground. (Courtesy Photo)

THE LMG’S “Casino Night” fundraiser featured 150 attendees. (Courtesy Photo)