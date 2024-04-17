WAKEFIELD — Wakefield Fire Chief Michael Sullivan announces the promotion of Firefighter Gerald Sancinito to Permanent Fire Lieutenant. Lieutenant Sancinito will fill the vacancy in the department’s ranks created by the recent retirement of Wakefield Fire Lieutenant Philip Preston.

Lieutenant Gerald Sancinito is a 14-year member of the department, is a certified Emergency Medical Technician and a graduate of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy.

Sancinito grew up in Wakefield and graduated with the Wakefield Memorial High School Class of 2000.

He holds an associate’s degree in Fire Protection and Safety Technology from Bunker Hill Community College as well as a bachelor of science in Community Health Education from the University of Massachusetts – Lowell.

Lieutenant Sancinito is a veteran with the United States Navy Seabees.

Lieutenant Sancinito was sworn in by Wakefield Town Clerk Betsy Sheeran during a brief ceremony held at the Public Safety Building on April 12, 2024. He will be assigned as a company Lieutenant under Captain Randy Hudson.

Wakefield Fire Chief Michael Sullivan was pleased with the promotion of Lieutenant Sancinito, wishing him well in his newly appointed position.