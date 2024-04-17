LEXINGTON — The Wakefield High outdoor girls’ track and field team defeated Stoneham 72-64 in the season-opener on April 11 at Lexington High School.

“I needed the girls to show up to compete and give 100 percent and they did not disappoint,” said head coach Karen Barrett. “We had several varsity athletes absent due to a school trip to Europe. It definitely gave some new athletes a chance to shine and our veterans a chance to continue to excel.”

Junior Rachel Caplin started off the scoring for the Warriors, running a solid race and placing 2nd in the 400 hurdles.

Junior Lily Sallee, sophomore Liza Bangston and junior Grace Brackett continued their winning ways, sweeping the mile. They were not done helping the team to a close win. Sallee and Bangston also placed 1st and 2nd in the 800 with sophomore Abigail Richardson getting 3rd for another sweep. Bangston and Sallee also helped the 4×400 relay to victory.

Brackett ran the mile, 2 mile and the 4×400 right after finishing the 2 mile.

“They showed why they were state champs in cross country pulling off that impressive day today. That’s very difficult to do in distance,” said Barrett.

Senior Charlotte O’Neil had a solid win in the 2 mile, followed by Brackett and senior Shiri Lieber to complete that sweep.

“I was so proud of our distance team earning 27 points and sweeping all three events,” said Barrett. “They are just amazing and I couldn’t be prouder of their effort, positive attitudes and dedication to our team.”

Sophomore Kyler Dennison had an outstanding day winning the long jump and placing 2nd in the 100 hurdles.

Freshman Quin Wilcox had a phenomenal debut into track. She ran a gutsy race beating a Stoneham senior All-Star in the 400. She also placed 2nd in the 200 and ran a fantastic leg of the meet clinching 4×400 relay win.

“I was extremely impressed with her attitude and ability to compete at such a high level in her first track meet,” said Barrett of Wilcox.

Senior Cheyenne Toppi had a great day jumping placing 2nd in the long jump and coming up with a clutch win in the triple jump.

Sophomore Abby Hartigan was solid in the 100 and 200 placing 2nd in the 100 and 3rd in the 200.

Senior Lauren Mangarelli continued her winning ways taking 1st in the shot put and 2nd in the discus.

“Her hard work definitely paid off,” said Barrett.

The Warriors had plenty of strong JV performances as well, concluding a great season-opener for the entire team.

“We have a large team with a lot of new athletes,” said Barrett. “They all work hard and I am excited to see them continue to improve and compete.”

The Warriors will host Melrose for their second meet today at 2 p.m.