JOAO VALDEVINO was recently named to the Boston Herald’s All-Scholastic wrestling team. He went 8-0 during his senior season at 160, ending his Wakefield High wrestling career with a record of 89-14. Valdevino is a two-time Div. 3 North sectional champ and a Div. 3 state champion. He will take next year to focus on his Brazilian Jujitsu career. (File Photo)