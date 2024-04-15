WAKEFIELD — The annual Wakefield Independence Day Committee’s April vacation carnival is back in 2024!

The carnival, which raises money to pay for the town’s Fourth of July parade, will be open at the Galvin Middle School, 525 Main St. starting on Wednesday, April 17. Hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 2 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, April 20 from 12 to 10 p.m.

Everyone’s favorite rides will be there and on the menu are your usual carnival basics, including hot dogs, sausages, fried dough and cotton candy.

And don’t forget the midway games!

Individual tickets and unlimited ride options are available during the noted four hour weekday shifts and 5 hours on Saturday. Please note, if your child has unlimited rides and you need to go on the rides with them, you will also need to purchase individual tickets or unlimited rides to join them.

Unlimited ride times: Wednesday 2 to 6 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m.; Thursday 2 to 6 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m.; Friday 2 to 6 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m.; and Saturday 12 to 5 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. There are NO CROSSOVERS with times! Please be aware when purchasing at the ticket booth.

Please remember those working the ticket booths are volunteers for the parade and are in no way associated with the carnival company. This will be the WIDC’s largest fundraising event of the year and organizers hope to see you there!