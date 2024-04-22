WAKEFIELD — The 2024 Town Election will be held tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Galvin Middle School gym.

There are contested races for Town Council, Board of Library Trustees and Housing Authority.

One vacancy on the Board of Health has no candidate on the ballot.

In the Town Council race, Douglas S. Butler, John F. Carney and Allyson Gael Houghton are running for two open three-year seats. Incumbents Ann Danehy and Julie Smith-Galvin opted not to seek reelection.

The Library Trustees’ contest sees incumbent Aimee Lominac, incumbent Scott Staiti, Daniel C. Calore and Anthony DelSignore running for three open three-year positions.

And in the Housing Authority race, Karen H. DeJoie and Catherine A. Fleurant are running for one five-year term on the housing board.

A sample ballot appears on Page 5 of today’s paper.

Others running to serve Wakefield are:

TAX COLLECTOR (one three-year term)

Incumbent Kathleen M. Kelly

SCHOOL COMMITTEE (two three-year terms)

Incumbent Stephen Thomas Ingalls and Melissa Ann-Hart Quinn

MUNICIPAL GAS & LIGHT COMMISSIONER (two three-year terms)

Incumbents Jennifer Kallay and Elton Profit

BOARD OF ASSESSORS (one there-year term)

Incumbent Sebastian P. Tine

PLANNING BOARD (one five-year term)

Incumbent William L. Spaulding

CONSTABLE (one three-year term)

Incumbent Kevin J. Lopes