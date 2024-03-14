WAKEFIELD — The Middlesex League’s girls’ hockey coaches met recently to vote on All-Stars for the 2023-24 season. The Wakefield/Northeast girls’ hockey team had two All-Stars selected: senior captain Gianna Scoppettuolo and senior Julia Welch.

Scoppettuolo, of Revere, led Wakefield’s defense this season with an impressive two-way game. The Northeast Metro Tech student ended her Wakefield hockey career with 5 goals and 13 assists.

“Gianna brought, not only consistent defense, but leadership that we needed on our bench,” said head coach Jacqui Mansfield.

Welch concluded her second season as the starting goalie with yet another strong campaign, which included a shutout against rival Melrose and two other games in which she surrendered just one goal. She picked up nearly 1,000 saves in two years as the starter with a save percentage of 87.6.

“Julia’s transition to goaltender her junior year was impressive,” said Mansfield. “She put in hours of hard work and that paid off.”

The Warriors finished 3rd in the Middlesex League Freedom Division ahead of Melrose who Wakefield beat twice. The Warriors also beat Lexington on the road and tied Woburn early in the season.

Burlington, who finished in 1st place in the Freedom, led the All-Star balloting in the division with five, followed by four from 2nd place Stoneham/Wilmington and two from Wakefield.