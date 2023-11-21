DEVENS — The Wakefield High girls’ cross country team made history on Saturday at Willard Field in Devens, becoming the first Warrior girls’ XC team to win the All-State Championship.

Wakefield (128 points) out-ran all the Div. 2 favorites on Saturday including Dover-Sherborn (2nd, 153), Holliston and Whitinsville Christian (5th, 206). Northampton took 3rd with 196 and Newburyport was 4th with 197.

“We were definitely the underdogs going in,” said head coach Karen Barrett. “It was such a tremendous team effort today. The girls absolutely knew they all had to run their best race of the season to be in contention for the title.

“They showed up every day and put the work in all season and they continued to execute workouts that were extremely challenging. Their confidence continued to build everyday and more importantly, they believed in each other. They brought out the best in each other and held each other accountable.”

In first place for Wakefield was junior Lily Salle who took 7th overall in 19:29.26.

“This was her best race of the season,” said Barrett. “She was in the top 12 for most of the race. When it came down to the last 800 meters, I knew it was going to be close and told her she had to pass at least one girl. She took it to another level and passed four key girls. It was a gutsy, amazing finish and I am so proud of her efforts.”

An important course change in Devens helped the Warriors as a new trail was added, not unlike the Kelly Ledoux-Walsh Trail at Wakefield High.

“We were all excited because we knew we were really good trail runners and it proved to be very advantageous to us,” said Barrett. “We also practiced starts. In a race that big it is extremely important that you get out fast as a team and don’t get boxed in. The girls had a great start.”

Adapting to the bigger race extremely well was Wakefield’s No. 2 and 3 finishers, senior captain Charlotte O’Neil (29th overall, 20:49.10) and junior Grace Brackett (30th, 20:54.33).

“They closed the gap and also had amazing finishes,” said Barrett. “Both girls ran their best races of the season.”

As Wakefield always preaches, pack running is the difference between good teams and champions. As a pack, Wakefield stuck together, their No. 4 and 5 finishers earning valuable points as sophomore Liza Bangston (45th, 21:15.21) and senior captain Julia Welch (49th, 21:21.14) crossed the line.

“Pack running was key to us being successful this season,” said Barrett of her undefeated Middlesex League Freedom Division champs. “Many of the other great teams did not have a strong 4-7th runner. This is where we had the advantage. My girls knew this and executed perfectly in the big meets.

“Liza Bangston and Julia Welch came through so big closing the gap even more and solidifying a state title. Both girls ran the best race of their careers.”

Closing out the scoring for the All-State champs were senior captain Lexi Yianacopolus (81st, 21:52.25) and junior Maeve Schermerhorn (24:02.13).

“They had a fantastic day,” said Barrett of the final two. “If we had tied they were ahead of our competition’s 6th runner which breaks a tie, so they definitely did their job.”

The historic All-State title came just one weekend after the Warriors won the Div. 2B state championship, concluding the best WMHS girls’ XC season in program history.

“It was a magical day that I will treasure as a coach forever,” said Barrett. “My heart is so full of respect, happiness and pride for my team. They deserved this title. It has been an absolute honor and a privilege to be their coach.”