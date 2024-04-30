Multiple Warriors impress at State Relays

WILMINGTON — The Wakefield High girls’ track and field team pulled out a nail biter in Wilmington on Wednesday, beating the Wildcats 69-67 and improving to 3-0 on the season.

“The girls worked really hard to stay undefeated,” said head coach Karen Barrett. “It was a total team effort in which every point counted.”

Maeve Schermerhorn started off the scoring for the visitors, placing 2nd in the 400 hurdles, running a solid race.

Lily Sallee continued her amazing season, winning the mile with a season PR. She then went on to run the 400, an event she has never run before. She not only won it, but is just 2 seconds off the school record.

“She is the ultimate competitor and team player,” said Barrett of Sallee. “I am so proud of her.”

Grace Brackett also had a great day placing 2nd in the mile and 2 mile.

“That is a very difficult thing to accomplish,” said the coach. “Grace always puts the team first and I love that about her.”

Charlotte O’Neil won the 2 mile running a great race.

Liza Bangston ran a fantastic 800, taking 1st with Abby Richardson running solid for 3rd.

Freshman Quin Wilcox had a fantastic day, placing 3rd in the 100 and 2nd in the 200 and 400. She had a PR in the 400.

“She is super talented and it is exciting watching her continue to improve every week,” said Barrett. “Her effort and positive attitude is awesome.”

Kyler Dennison and Emma Burns took 2nd and 3rd in the 100 hurdles.

Lauren Mangarelli continued her winning ways, winning the shot put and discus, with Brendia Diaz placing 3rd in the discus.

“Both girls work really hard and it is paying off,” said Barrett.

Cheyenne Toppi had a great day, placing 2nd in the long and triple jump.

Megan Clark took 3rd in the triple and Sophia Anderson took 3rd in the long.

Brianna Cribbie got Wakefield 3 points, taking 2nd in the high jump.

“I was really impressed with the team effort today,” said Barrett. “It was a fantastic win.”

The Warriors traveled to Dracut High on Saturday to compete in the Div. 4 State Relays.

Wakefield ended up with multiple medals, led by the Sprint Medley team who took first place, holding off a tough Holliston team. Abby Hartigan and Quin Wilcox ran the 200 legs of the relay, Liza Bangston ran the 400 and Lily Sallee anchored it with the 800.

The 4xmile team ran a strong race to take 2nd with Grace Brackett, Charlotte O’Neil, Bangston and Sallee.

The distance medley team also took 2nd with Holliston pulling it out this time in the end. Brackett ran the 1200 followed by Bangston in the 800, Wilcox in the 400 and Sallee in the mile.

“The girls gave it everything they had and I am super proud of them,” said Barrett.