WAKEFIELD — William Spaulding will seek re-election to the Planning Board this spring.

An incumbent, Spaulding took out nomination papers for a 5-year term on the Planning Board yesterday.

Anyone interested in running for elected office can take out nomination papers at the Town Clerk’s Office on the first floor of Town Hall. To get on the April 23 Town Election ballot a candidate needs 50 certified signatures of Wakefield registered voters.

The deadline to submit nomination paper signatures for certification is March 5 at 5 p.m.

If you have questions about the election or the nomination process, you can connect with the Office of the Town Clerk at 781-246-6383.

Here are the positions up for election on Tuesday, April 23:

TOWN COUNCIL

(Two three-year terms)

Allyson Gael Houghton took out nomination papers on January 2. John Carney took out nomination on January 2 as well.

SCHOOL COMMITTEE

(Two three-year terms)

Incumbent Stephen Ingalls pulled nomination papers for reelection on January 2.

LIBRARY TRUSTEES

(Three three-year terms)

Incumbent Aimee Lominac took out nomination papers for reelection on January 18. Incumbent Scott Staiti pulled papers for reelection on January 22.

PLANNING BOARD

(One five-year term)

Incumbent William Spaulding pulled nomination papers for re-election on February 7.

BOARD OF HEALTH

(One three-year term)

BOARD OF ASSESSORS

(One three-year term)

Incumbent Sebastian Tine pulled nomination papers for reelection on January 31.

GAS AND LIGHT COMMISSIONER

(Two three-year terms)

Incumbent Elton Prifti pulled nomination papers for reelection on January 2.

Incumbent Jennifer Kallay took out nomination papers for reelection on January 3.

TAX COLLECTOR

(One three-year term)

Incumbent Kathleen Kelly took out nomination papers for reelection January 2.

CONSTABLE

(One three-year term)

Incumbent Kevin Lopes took out nomination papers for reelection January 4.

HOUSING AUTHORITY

(One five-year term)

Karen DeJoie took out nomination papers on January 24. Catherine A. Fleurant took out nomination papers on January 30.