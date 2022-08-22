By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — Nouria Energy Corp. appears to be approaching the finish line with respect to its plans for a new gas station in conjunction with a retail store and fast food at 356 Lowell St.

The company has been before the Zoning Board of Appeals seeking a variance for signage, a Special Permit to allow for reductions in the requirements for off-street parking and other relief.

The Four Corners site is well-known to local residents as the longtime location of the Shell gas station at the corner of Lowell and Vernon streets.

Representing the applicant, attorney Brian McGrail told the board that Nouria’s team had completed the “homework” assignments with respect to issues that had been discussed at previous meetings. One of the concerns that the board had was the potential noise level from the equipment on site and on the roof of the proposed new building that would house the convenience store and fast-food operation.

McGrail asked acoustic consultant Robert Connick to review the sound study and describe proposed mitigation measures, which he said would bring the noise levels of the equipment within acceptable levels as determined by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

ZBA member Tom Lucey asked what happens if the sound mitigation models turn out to be inaccurate. In that case, he wondered what could be done after the fact.

Chairman David Hatfield said that the board could include in its decision a condition for a sound study after the project is completed and require further mitigation if the standards are not met. But the board appeared to be satisfied that proposed sound mitigation measures would suffice.

Architect John Selle added that there will be an 8-foot tall, four-sided aluminum barrier for the rooftop equipment. He said that the barrier would be set back on the roof and would not be visible from the ground at a close distance. He said that the barrier would be color-matched to the building color to minimize its visual impact from a distance. He noted that there are trees in the rear that would help screen the barrier from that vantage point.

There was some discussion of other plans for the site, including a CO2 tank on the site. There will be a 6-foot, white vinyl fence along the side and rear of the property and all curbing on the site will be granite, at the ZBA’s insistence. Six trees will be added on the property.

The main sign proposed for the business will stand a 17-feet, 4-inches high.

ZBA member Chip Tarbell pointed out that a lot of the signage for the site had yet to be discussed. The board asked Jim McBain, the board’s signage expert, to work offline with Nouria on the matter of signage.

The ZBA agreed that diesel sales would be allowed at the new facility. But Tarbell insisted that no signs advertising diesel would be allowed on Route Route 128.

It was noted that the Traffic Advisory Committee wanted Nouria to contribute $25,000 for sensors at the traffic lights at Four Corners, which will be one of the conditions attached to the board’s decision.

The subject of 85 octane gas also came up. Nouria is apparently still planning to sell the lower octane fuel.

The hearing was continued to Sept. 14, when the topics will be signage and the operation and maintenance plan for the site.