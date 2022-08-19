THE WAKEFIELD HIGH boys’ soccer team, pictured last season after clinching a spot in the Div. 2 state tournament, will play an 18-game regular season schedule in 2022 starting on Sept. 7 at home against Lexington. (File Photo)

The Wakefield High boys’ soccer team welcomes back head coach Matt Angelo this season. The Warrior varsity head coach from 2011 to 2016, Angelo spent the last five seasons at Burlington High as an assistant and later the head coach for the girls’ team from 2019-2021.

Angelo returns to a talented roster of upperclassmen led by senior captains Lucas Kehoe, Ethan Margolis and Nemo Rizk. The Warriors finished the regular season at 6-5-7 last year and earned the No. 25 seed in the new statewide Div. 2 tournament, falling in the first round to No. 8 Nauset Regional 2-1.

Wakefield will have three scrimmages against Gloucester (Aug. 26), Central Catholic (Aug. 29) and Pingree (Sept. 2) before embarking on an 18-game regular season schedule. The Warriors will host two non-league games against Malden (Sept. 9) and Everett (Oct. 28). Their first game of the season is on Wednesday, Sept. 7 against Lexington at home.

WMHS 2022 Boys’ Soccer Schedule

Wednesday, Sept. 7: vs. Lexington, 4:15 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9: vs. Malden, 4 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 12: at Arlington, 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 14: vs. Woburn, 4:15 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16: vs. Wilmington, 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20: at Melrose, 4:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22: at Stoneham, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24: at Burlington, TBA

Thursday, Sept. 29: at Watertown, 4:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 2: at Belmont, 4:15 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7: vs. Winchester, 4:15 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 10: at Reading, 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 12: at Wilmington, 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 17: vs. Melrose, 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19: vs. Stoneham, 4:15 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 24: vs. Burlington, 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 26: vs. Watertown, 4:15 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28: vs. Everett, 4:30 p.m.