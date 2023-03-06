THE WAKEFIELD High girls’ basketball team beat Grafton 42-26 in a D2 first round matchup on Friday night at home. The 3rd-ranked Warriors will host No. 14 Whitman-Hanson tomorrow night at 6 p.m. (File Photo)

Girls’ hoop, boys’ hockey both advance

WAKEFIELD — It was a full weekend of state tournament action for Wakefield High’s winter sports teams.

The girls’ and boys’ basketball teams hosted a first round doubleheader on Friday night at the Charbonneau Field House. The 3rd-ranked girls’ team kicked things off with a 42-26 victory over No. 30 Grafton. Senior captain Emma Shinney led the way with 17 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists.

The 8th-ranked boys’ basketball team followed that game up with an epic battle against a talented No. 25 Leominster team. After an even game that ended tied at 58-58, the Warriors ended up dropping a heartbreaker, 71-70 in overtime. Senior captains Mike Wilkinson (36 pts) and Ethan Margolis (21 pts) led the way for Wakefield.

Full stories of both basketball games will appear this week.

The 10th-ranked Warrior boys’ hockey team built off their 2-1 OT win over No. 23 Plymouth North on Thursday with another thrilling win, this time 3-2 over No. 7 Algonquin in the Round of 16 on Saturday night at Northstar Arena in Westborough. Wakefield’s three senior captains, Joe Colliton, Bobby DeFeo and Matt Elwell each scored a goal while senior Dom DeAngelis got the win in net. A full story will appear later this week.

The boys’ hockey team (13-7-2) will travel to The Bog in Kingston on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. to meet No. 2 Duxbury (17-5-2) in the Div. 2 quarterfinals. The Dragons beat No. 31 Dartmouth 11-0 in round one and No. 15 Boston Latin 7-0 in the second round. The Dragons are the new favorites to win the tournament after No. 1 Tewksbury was upset 5-2 by No. 17 Norwood yesterday.

The winner of Wakefield-Duxbury will go to the state semifinals where they will play the winner of No. 3 Canton (19-4) vs. No. 6 Newburyport (11-9-3).

The Wakefield girls’ basketball team (19-2) will host No. 14 Whitman-Hanson (14-7) tomorrow night at 6 p.m. Whitman-Hanson beat No. 19 Leominster 52-46 in round one.

If the Warriors win, they would host one more state tournament game, this time in the quarterfinals against the winner of No. 6 Dracut (17-6) vs. No. 11 Nashoba Regional (17-3).