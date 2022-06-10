WAKEFIELD — Firefighter Chris Sullivan, president of the Wakefield Fireman’s Mutual Aid/Relief Association, reminds everyone that Firefighter Sunday is this weekend.

Following is Sullivan’s press release.

The Wakefield Fire Department would like to invite you to our Annual Firefighter Sunday Memorial Event on Sunday, June 12 at 8:30 a.m. at the Lakeside Cemetery on North Avenue.

This important tradition allows us to pay our respects to the firefighters who came before us, some making the ultimate sacrifice for their community. This will mark the 45th year that this ceremony is being held.

After the ceremony, please join us for refreshments graciously donated by owner Derek Roberts of Honey Dew Donuts on Lowell Street. This is a wonderful opportunity to greet old acquaintances and make some new ones. Thank you for taking time out of your busy schedule to attend our memorial.