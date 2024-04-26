STONEHAM — Roberta F. (Bossi) Sardella of Stoneham passed on April 23.

Beloved wife of Daniel Sardella; loving mother of Lauren (Sardella) Mahoney and husband Kevin of Tewksbury; and James Sardella of Stoneham and his partner Jamie Hayes of Southborough; cherished nana to Keagan and Conor Mahoney; dear sister to Pauline Lampropoulos and husband Demetrious “Jimmy” of Lynnfield; James Bossi and wife Abigail of Somerville; Rosanne Hudgins of Medford; and the late Elizabeth “Honey” Centrella and John Bossi, Sr. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass at St. Raphael’s Church, 512 High St., Medford on Tuesday, April 30 at 10 a.m. Interment, Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Visiting hours at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave, Wakefield on Monday, April 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Roberta’s name to High Pointe House, 360 North Ave., Haverhill, MA 01830. For obit and guestbook, visit mcdonaldfs.com.