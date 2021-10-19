By DAN BYRNE

MALDEN — Last Wednesday, the Wakefield Memorial High School girls’ varsity swim team was in action against the swimmers from Burlington High at the Malden High Pool.

The Warrior swimmers handily outmatched Burlington as they swam to 11 1st place finishes, eight 2nd places and six 1-2 finishes, as the girls amassed a monumental 87-48 win.

The win was their 3rd in a row, after taking down Stoneham and Melrose in their previous two meets, moving their record to 3-4 on the year.

Recently, Warriors’ head coach Kathy Byrne sat down and shared her thoughts on the latest meet.

“The girls stepped it up, they really wanted to win this meet and they did,” said the coach.

Maria Brizon, Audrey Cook, Abby Lane and Sophie Brown got things started with a 1st place finish in the 200-Yard Medley Relay with a time of 2:01.15.

Katie Patt’s 2:07.87 in the 200-Yard Freestyle saw her touch the wall in 1st place.

In the 50-Yard Freestyle, Audrey Cook took 1st place for the Warriors with a time of 0:27.09.

Abby Lane, Sophie Brown, and Emily Federici finished 1-2-3 in the 100-Yard Butterfly.

In the 200-Yard Freestyle Relay, Katie Patt, Sophie Brown, Molly Grady and Abby Lane came in 1st place with a 1:56.75.

Hannah Morris won the 500-Yard Freestyle with a time of 6:29.40. Audrey Cook won the 100-Yard Backstroke with a time of 1:09.89. Katie Patt won the 100-Yard Breaststroke with a time of 1:16.33.

In the final event, the 400-Yard Freestyle Relay, the team of Abby Lane, Sophie Brown, Audrey Cook and Katie Patt finished in 1st place with a time of 4:09.21.

“It was great to see some of the girls who hadn’t been able to place in the top three do so and it’s nice to get a few wins in a row to build momentum,” Byrne said. “A few people did their personal best times and to see improvement throughout the whole team, it was a nice meet.”

This week, the Warriors host Belmont today at 5:30 p.m. for their Senior meet and they head to Woburn on Friday to wrap up the regular season at 4:30 p.m.