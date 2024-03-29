PORTLAND-TO-PORTLAND — Wheels for the World is Save One Life’s biggest annual fundraiser, in which they host community bike rides to fundraise and bring awareness to Save One Life and the bleeding disorder community. The funds are used to support their programs, which give direct financial assistance to people with bleeding disorders in developing countries. Their programs include a one-to-one child sponsorship program, scholarship funds for students pursuing further education, small business grants and more. Not only do the rides support these wonderful programs, they are a great way for the bleeding disorder community to get outside, be active and connect with each other. In 2023, Save One Life carried on their monumental tradition of having one daring rider, Doug Mildram (Wakefield High Class of ’75), bike all the way across the United States.

Wheels for the World debuted in 2012 when community member Barry Haarde rode his bicycle across the country to support Save One Life. Barry was inspired to give back to those living without the resources to manage their bleeding disorders. His first ride was a tremendous success and he would go on to ride a total of six cross-country rides in support of Save One Life, raising over $250,000 total. When Barry passed away suddenly in 2018, Save One Life wanted to honor his memory. This annual event recognizes Barry’s contribution to the bleeding disorder community and encourages healthy and active living.

Save One Life was happy to introduce Doug Mildram as their cross-country rider for 2023, to carry on Barry’s legacy. Although an exceptional athlete, Doug did not have a cycling background. He trained rigorously since his ride was announced at last year’s NEHA Day, a yearly community cycling event hosted by Save One Life and New England Hemophilia Association. He chose to take on this monumental task because he knew the impact it would make on people with bleeding disorders across the world.

“Barry was a beacon of inspiration for the global hemophilia community,” Mildram says. “I’m honored to continue his legacy by motivating others to get outside of their comfort zones and try something new that can benefit their physical or mental health.”

Leading up to the ride, Doug would frequently tell the staff at Save One Life that he knew it would be hard, but not in comparison to what people with bleeding disorders in developing countries experience every day. After the ride, he shared that the thought of Barry’s accomplishments and the kids he was helping is what inspired him to keep going.

To celebrate the beginning of Doug’s ride, Save One Life hosted a West Coast Kickoff event in Portland, OR. This featured a bike ride around Oaks Amusement Park, followed by rejuvenating refreshments and socializing. Many members of the community from Pacific Northwest Bleeding Disorders came out to support Doug. Doug was sent off with many well wishes from the riders. The West Coast Kickoff was exclusively sponsored by Sanofi and their help made the amazing event possible. On Aug. 21, Doug set off on his ride across the country. He and his team began in Astoria, OR, right under the Astoria-Megler Bridge. He rode 100 miles that day, the first of many grueling rides along his journey.

On Day 10, Doug had his first rest day in Montana. That afternoon, Save One Life hosted a community bike ride in Missoula. Doug graciously came out to meet with community members from Rocky Mountain Hemophilia & Bleeding Disorders Association. They offered Doug words of encouragement and support to continue on. It was a fun ride followed by a meal at Imagine Nation Brewing Company.

Only 13 days later, Doug had made it to the halfway point of his ride. Doug and his teammates were able to reflect on the last 1927 miles while crossing the Missouri River, into more stunning grasslands. Later the team celebrated with a champagne toast, and a good night of rest in preparation for their next day.

After biking 2,482 miles, Doug reached his third rest day in Madison, WI. Community members from Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation came out to enjoy a relaxing ride around Lake Monona. The ride was followed by a reception at State Line Distillery full of food trucks and fun. They got to meet Doug and hear about his epic journey thus far.

Doug’s final rest day took place in Cazenovia, NY. Yet again, community members from Factor Endurance Network came out to cheer Doug on.

Doug greatly appreciated all of the people who came to support him on his rest days. He looked forward to getting to rest and enjoy time with new and familiar faces, all there to encourage him forward. These rest days demonstrated the strength and compassion of the bleeding disorder community. Doug had inspired them through his ride, and in return they inspired Doug to continue forward.

Before setting out, Doug told us he had a goal of inspiring “people with and without hemophilia to defy expectations and seek out the adventures that call to them, no matter how big or small.” Therefore, knowing the impact he had on the community was heartwarming for Doug. The next morning, Doug left Cazenovia to continue on the last leg of his ride, with only 335 miles to go.

On Oct. 5, Doug finished his bike ride across the country. He rode into Crescent Beach State Park, outside Portland, Maine. Doug was greeted by his loved ones coming to welcome him back home.

Doug and his bike touched the salty water of the Atlantic Ocean, only 45 days after his departure from the Pacific. In total, Doug biked 3,782 miles and crossed through 15 states. Doug and his team were on a high as they celebrated with a champagne toast and many even took a cold plunge into the water.

Before Doug left Portland, Save One Life celebrated his great accomplishment at their East Coast Celebration, sponsored by Sanofi. The event was hosted at Rising Tide Brewery, where we had delicious food and drinks. The event included a bike ride through Portland. Doug even joined the riders, despite how much he had biked the past two months. After the riders returned, everyone celebrated with cake, speeches and surprise videos from Doug’s teammates, loved ones, and even Barry’s sister.

Doug truly inspired the bleeding disorder community through his journey due to his strength and perseverance. He fundraised a total of $14,680 for Save One Life. It is clear that Barry’s legacy continues to live on and inspire through the community, Doug, and, most importantly, all of the children Save One Life are able to help using the funds raised from Wheels for the World.

If you want to support the inspiring mission of Save One Life, visit: saveonelife.net.