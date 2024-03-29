US Army Reservist

WAKEFIELD — Michael G. Morgan, aged 76, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, surrounded by family at the Greenwood Nursing and Rehab in Wakefield. He was born in Winchester on December 30, 1947, to the late George H. and Alyce (Flynn) Morgan.

Throughout his life, Mr. Morgan was a devoted and proud resident of Wakefield. He spent a brief period of time in Sutherland while pursuing his studies at UMass. During that time, he found great happiness alongside his former wife Rose. Michael dedicated many years of his career to FedEx where he played a pivotal role in training new drivers on tractor trailers. Michael was a member of the West Side Social Club of Wakefield where he enjoyed bartending on Saturday mornings for many years. Michael served his country as a SFC with the 329th Engineer Group during his honorable tenure in the US Army Reserves.

An avid gardener with a passion for cultivating vegetables, Michael found joy in nurturing his garden. He was a voracious reader and was often seen relaxing on his front porch, typically with a Stephen King in hand. He cherished special moments traveling to Ireland with his daughter Kate.

He is survived by his children: Jeffrey M. Morgan and his wife Meghan of Lynnfield and Kathryn D. Morgan and her fiancé Michael Paige of North Andover; his former wife, Rosemary (Day) Morgan of Lynnfield formerly of Wakefield; his grandsons Charles, Oliver and Henry; and his siblings, Shelley Campbell and her partner Richard Smith of Reading; Pamela Morgan and her partner Mary O’Sullivan of Newbury; and Timothy Morgan and his wife Jeanine of Pelham, NH. He was predeceased by his sister Jayne Boyle.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Tuesday, April 2 at 11:30 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield, prior to the mass from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc., One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215. For online guestbook and directions, please visit mcdonaldfs.com.