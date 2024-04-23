BURLINGTON —The Wakefield High girls’ outdoor track and field team moved to 2-0 on the season with an 89-47 victory over Melrose at Burlington High on April 17. “It was a great team win,” said head coach Karen Barrett. “The girls were focused and ready to compete and it showed.”

Rachel Caplin started off the Warrior scoring, taking 2nd in the 400 hurdles. Freshman Marie Estrada earned her first points placing 3rd.

“Both girls ran a solid race,” said Barrett.

Wakefield swept the mile with Lily Sallee, Liza Bangston and Charlotte O’Neil all running well. Sallee went on to win the 800 as well as being part of the winning 4×400 relay. Bangston won the 400 and was also part of the 4×400. O’Neil was 3rd in the mile, 2nd in the 2 mile and also on the 4×400 relay team.

Grace Brackett had her best 2 mile race yet. She won with a personal best of 12:14. “She ran a fantastic race looking really strong from start to finish,” said Barrett. Brackett was also on the 4×400 relay, a team that Barrett called, “Amazing. I absolutely love their mental toughness and grit.”

Abby Richardson took 3rd in the 800 running a huge PR taking 11 seconds off her time.

Fiona Recene placed 3rd in the 400.

Shiri Lieber completed the 2 mile sweep running a great race placing 3rd.

The Warriors also swept the high jump with Emma Burns, Cheyenne Toppi and Brianna Cribbie. Burns had a fantastic day, getting a PR in the high jump as well as the 100 meter hurdles, winning both events and scoring 10 points for the team.

“She works really hard and I was really happy for her,” said Barrett.

Toppi also won the triple jump and placed 2nd in the long jump.

“She had a great day,” said the coach.

Freshman Brooke Macaluso placed 3rd in the triple jump with a PR, earning her 1st points in a meet.

Abby Hartigan had a fantastic day, placing 2nd in the 100 and 200, running personal bests in both events.

“I was really impressed with her performance today,” said Barrett.

Wakefield’s throwers came up huge scoring 21 points out of a possible 27. Lauren Mangarelli won the shot put, discus and placed 3rd in the javelin. She threw a PR in the discus.

“Lauren is a fantastic leader and came to compete today,” said Barrett.

Brendia Diaz also had a great day, getting 2nd in the shot put, discus and javelin, while getting a PR in the discus.

Michaela Lyons completed the sweep in the shot put, earning her first points by placing 3rd.

“It was an impressive showing from our throwers,” said Barrett. “We will continue to work hard for our next meet against Wilmington.”

The Warriors and Wildcats will meet tomorrow, 4 p.m. at Wilmington High.