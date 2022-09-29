THE WAKEFIELD High girls’ swim team, pictured here in one of their preseason practices at the Bear Hill Golf Club pool, qualified for states and sectionals in multiple races against Winchester and Arlington/Watertown recently. The Warriors will next race Stoneham on Thursday, Oct. 6. (Wakefield girls’ swim photo)

By DAN BYRNE

ARLINGTON — The Wakefield Memorial High School girls’ varsity swim team had two meets last week. The first came on Tuesday as the Warriors faced off with Winchester. On Thursday, the Warriors took on the combination Arlington/Watertown team.

Both meets ended in defeat, however, not always lost for head coach Kathy Byrne as she explained in a recent interview.

“This was our first meet against a team that was significantly larger than ours – that showed in the score,” Byrne said of the Winchester meet. The Red and Black came out victorious by a score of 98-69.

“I felt the girls did a very good job. We’re starting to see more times of girls qualifying for Sectionals and States and that’s what we’re looking for,” Byrne said.

All four of the Warrior relays have qualified in the last two meets.

At Winchester, Audrey Cook qualified in the 200 Yard Freestyle – swimming to a 2nd place finish.

Cook has also qualified for states and sectionals in the Breaststroke, as has Lucy Wagner.

On Thursday, the Warriors fell to Arlington/Watertown by a score of 49.5 to 44.5.

“Against Arlington, they have a five-lane pool, that helped keep the score close throughout,” noted coach Byrne, however Arlington pulled ahead after the 100 Butterfly.

“The girls had some really good swims, some really good races,” the coach added.

In the Backstroke, Grace McHugh qualified for sectionals.

On the numbers discrepancy Byrne said, “Arlington has 25 girls we have 13, so it’s still a big difference but not as big as Lexington or Winchester with 40-plus girls.”

There were certainly some positive swims against Arlington.

“We took two first places in the relays against Arlington, that was nice to see,” commented the coach. She went on to admit, “It’s intimidating to swim against such a large team and I really felt the girls stepped up and did their best. Against Arlington they really put their best foot forward and we did well until we fell off.”

This week, the team faced off with Lexington on Wednesday, falling 103-65. The Warriors will meet Stoneham on Thursday, Oct. 6, 4 p.m. at Medford High.