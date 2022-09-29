WITH A NAME like Madden, there was no doubt that Melrose’s QB Josh Madden was in total command during Melrose’s 21-14 win over Lexington last week. They played Wilmington at home on Thursday (post deadline)

Football prevails in buzzer beater, 21-14

By JENNIFER GENTILE

LEXINGTON—The Melrose High football team improved to 2-1 with a thrilling 21-14 down-to-the-wire win over Lexington on the road on Friday, Sept. 23. It was a competitive back and forth contest that saw Melrose take a lead with just two seconds left on the clock in regulation, and enough to clinch the win.

Melrose used their solid run game to their advantage in a hurry up offense behind the legs of Nico Chiulli, Steve Fogarty and quarterback Josh Madden that kept he Minutemen off guard most of the night. They also wisely killed the clock on some key first and third quarter drives that resulted in touchdowns that kept Melrose one-step ahead of Lexington for most of the night.

Melrose quarterback Josh Madden led the charge, rushing for three touchdowns and earning the winning two-point conversion in the fourth quarter. He also was sharp in passing, connecting with receivers Cam Lippie and Ellis Davis, while Melrose’s special teams looked sharp thanks to deep punt returns by Trentyn Hodges and solid point afters by Dan O’Donnell.

After forcing the Lexington punt on the first possession, Melrose struck first, moving the ball down field on the legs of Nico Chiulli before Madden connected with a wide-open Cam Lippie on a gorgeous, 30-yard pass reception. Lippie would add an extra ten before taken down outside the end zone. Madden would score on a keeper for the first touchdown of the night and a good O’Donnell kick made it 7-0 Melrose early.

Melrose put pressure on Lexington on the next possession with some tough defensive work and sacks from senior captain Brayden Marceau Olayinka, who pressured a talented Lexington quarterback Nelson Mendes-Stephen. Melrose kept the 7-0 lead at the end of the first. However, Lexington would score on a bizarre play in which quarterback Nelson, seemingly driven back 20 yards in a broken play, soon scrambled to kingdom come, defying tackles left side of the field to score on a 40 yard rushing touchdown. The Lexington fans went wild and the game was 7-6, courtesy of a bad extra point by the Minutemen.

Melrose held that narrow 7-6 lead into the half and was given great possession in the third thanks to a 50 yard punt return by Trentyn Hodges, aided by key blocks by back fielder Oto Albanese. Nico Chiulli would hoof his way down the field along with Madden on keepers. Madden continued rushing and connected with Ben Cassavoy to set up his own 2-yard TD run. A fumbled snap resulted in a missed Melrose extra point, so they held a 13-6 lead with 4:20 left in the third.

Lexington once again proved unpredictable and would score on the next drive on a wild series in which they would capitalize on a high snap on a Melrose punt, recover midfield, and score on a huge 36-yard touchdown pass to Lexington’s Jack Mazerell. Going for 2, Lexington tied it up 14-14 when Lexington’s Nelson ran for two with just 3 minutes left on the clock.

Taking care of the clock was essential for Melrose on their final drive and they did so expertly. Melrose earned good yardage on a Hodges punt return to the 40. And Madden changed the game when he launched a huge run to the Lexington 20 to give Melrose a 1st and 10 on the 20. From their Nico Chiulli and Madden chipped away with 5 yard and 3 yard runs. With Melrose on the 13, they faced a 4th down scenario. Opting not for a field goal, Melrose took a gamble to sent Madden up the middle for the first down. After being set up by Chiulli, and with just ten seconds left on the clock, Madden scored a TD on a keeper to make it 19-14. Oto Albanese topped it off with a two-point conversion run for a 21-14 final.

This week, Melrose has a rare Thursday night game and it’s at home. Melrose will play the 0-3 Wilmington Wildcats, hoping to make it three wins in a row. Action starts at 7:00 p.m.