ON SEPTEMBER 3, K-9 Explosive Detection Handler Officer Morris and K-9 Giselle were requested by the Wakefield Police Department to assist in finding a firearm following a foot chase off of Main and Linden Streets in Wakefield. Giselle is the Melrose two-year-old yellow Labrador certified in explosives detection which includes smokeless gun powder that is present after a firearm has been fired, by the ATF National Canine Division. After a search of the wooded area along Main St. at Linden Ave. on both sides of the tracks and back yards Giselle was able to identify a black bag in a crawl space under a deck. The gun was a Glock 30 Handgun. (Courtesy Photo)