Travel to fellow undefeated Plymouth South this Friday for quarterfinal

By DAN PAWLOWSKI

WAKEFIELD — To reach 9-0, a record synonymous with Wakefield football greatness, the 2022 Warriors knew they’d have to earn it.

In the opening round of the Div. 3 state tournament at Landrigan Field on Friday night, No. 6 Wakefield hosted No. 11 Masconomet (5-3), a consistently strong football team with plenty of postseason experience.

Akin to a heavyweight bout, the Warriors connected on more punches in the first half, taking a 14-0 lead into the break but Masco came back from their corner sutured and ready to adjust, eventually scoring two fourth quarter touchdowns, but a botched PAT after their first score meant they would have to go for two with 2:41 left. Quarterback Matt Richardson’s pass just missed Tyler McMahon who had caught the potential game-tying TD to keep it at 14-12 and Wakefield finally delivered a knockout blow on the first play of their next possession when Javin Willis hit Steven Woish for a 51-yard score, the 8th TD catch of the junior’s season, breaking a school record held previously by Bruce Brown of the Denver Nuggets.

“We were in a fight,” said Wakefield head coach John Rafferty. “It certainly went the distance. It was difficult. Masco is a tough team, very hard to contain.”

Wakefield’s two, first-half touchdowns were identical, 1-yard dives – first from senior captain Nathan Delgado (20 carries, 89 yards, 1 TD) then from senior captain Javin Willis who also went 10-for-15 for 117 yards including that TD sling to Woish.

Wakefield’s fighting style was technical and defensive in the first half, forcing their opponents into three punts and a turnover-on-downs. The Chieftains had two first downs on their initial drive and just one more the rest of the half.

Wakefield’s offense got the ball back at their own 42 with 5:35 left in the 2nd quarter. Nathan Delgado rushed for 38 yards on the drive and eventually on 4th-and-goal from the 1 with eight seconds left, Willis followed center Joe LaMonica right into the end zone as time expired, bringing to life a crowd that created an electric playoff atmosphere from start to finish.

“We appreciate all the support, that certainly was a big factor for us,” said Rafferty. “It was a great environment – everything about high school football that people think of.”

Masco’s offense connected on more punches in the second half, bringing to life their own, well-traveled fan base. Their first drive went 77 yards before a fumble on the Wakefield 2, forced by senior Kaiden Johnson and recovered by senior captain Christian Delgado, gave the Warriors the ball back at their own 1.

A three-and-out and strong punt return set Masco back up in a goal-to-go situation where Richardson hit Will Shannon for a 9-yard TD on first down. A low snap resulted in the failed point-after attempt to make it 14-6 with 10:40 left to play.

Masco’s defense stepped up again to force another punt and they got it back on their own 37 with 7:22 remaining. A methodical, 10-play, 63-yard drive in just over four minutes resulted in McMahon’s TD catch on 3rd-down after Nathan Delgado deflected it away from intended receiver Sam Nadworney and McMahon ended up in the right place.

The two-point try, a fake pitch to the left and Richardson rollout to the right, was read well by Mark Letchford who hurried the QB into a tough throw. Declan O’Callahan also defended the pass well for Wakefield on a play that certainly felt like the game with 2:41 left.

Masco chose to stack the box in Wakefield’s obvious run situation but Willis, a third-year starting QB for the Warriors who even got a couple spot starts as a freshman in 2019, took what the defense gave him, and with a nod from the Warrior coaching staff, snapped it and immediately chucked it to the right sideline and a wide open Woish who did the rest – an historic TD pass and catch that fittingly helped the team reach that famed 9-0 mark.

“It was a signature win for the program,” said Rafferty. “9-0, that hasn’t happened here for a long time. They should really be proud of that.”

Rafferty was tipping the cap to the 1999 Wakefield team who was 9-0 until a 14-14 tie against 9-0 Melrose on Thanksgiving. After a coin flip, those Warriors won the program’s first and only Super Bowl.

Of course, had Rafferty’s team during his senior season in 1970 (which the coach refers to as “ancient times” with a laugh) been afforded a Super Bowl opportunity, they likely would have been the first. That Warrior group, in which coach “Raff” accounted for 124 of the team’s 230 points, finished 9-0 after beating Melrose 20-0 on Thanksgiving.

The ’22 Warriors will get a chance to make even more history during the state quarterfinal round this Friday night, when they travel to another 9-0 team, No. 3 Plymouth South who topped No. 14 Revere 28-6 in the first round. The winner will be off to the semifinals where they will meet the winner of No. 2 North Attleboro (6-2) vs. No. 7 Billerica (9-0).

“It always gets tougher,” said Rafferty of the playoffs. “(Plymouth South) is a very big, very strong team who runs the ball well with a featured back. The message to the team will be, ‘Here we go. We have to line up and go get it.’”